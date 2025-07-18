Ive noticed it on Amazon with some pretty sharply priced gaming gear.
One website it is a sub brand of Lenovo but I just dont know if they got that awfully wrong......
Anyone can vouch for the Laptops etc?
Searching seems to indicate it's produced by Germany-based MEDION, owned by Lenovo.
I can't say anything more than this, really.
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freitasm:
Searching seems to indicate it's produced by Germany-based MEDION, owned by Lenovo.
I can't say anything more than this, really.
Well I guess that kinda does make sense. Darn cheap in DE.
Medion computers used by sold through Aldi when I was back in Australia many years ago.
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