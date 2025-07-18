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ForumsLaptops and mobile computersAnyone aware of the Erazer brand?
TeaLeaf

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#320217 18-Jul-2025 17:15
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Ive noticed it on Amazon with some pretty sharply priced gaming gear.

 

One website it is a sub brand of Lenovo but I just dont know if they got that awfully wrong......

 

Anyone can vouch for the Laptops etc?

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freitasm
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  #3395399 18-Jul-2025 17:39
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Searching seems to indicate it's produced by Germany-based MEDION, owned by Lenovo.

 

I can't say anything more than this, really.




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TeaLeaf

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  #3395403 18-Jul-2025 17:57
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freitasm:

 

Searching seems to indicate it's produced by Germany-based MEDION, owned by Lenovo.

 

I can't say anything more than this, really.

 

 

Well I guess that kinda does make sense. Darn cheap in DE.

Senecio
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  #3395448 18-Jul-2025 20:33
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Medion computers used by sold through Aldi when I was back in Australia many years ago.

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