Seems like cannot get a decent laptop anymore for under $1500.. I normally contribute to the help me choose a laptop posts but having trouble myself now..

Ideally looking for a 14" dual use school/uni with discrete graphics, but seems NZ hardly gets any of the 14" laptops that are common in US and Europe, the nearest can see is an MSI Thin 15 at PB Tech for about that price. Even most the decent light integrated graphics laptops are $2000+

Tempted at getting one of the Redmi laptops from AliExpress at this point, even with the lack of support when get that :/

Any other ideas around the $1500 mark?