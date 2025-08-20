Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
When did laptops get so expensive?
jonb

#321478 20-Aug-2025 16:33
Seems like cannot get a decent laptop anymore for under $1500.. I normally contribute to the help me choose a laptop posts but having trouble myself now..

 

Ideally looking for a 14" dual use school/uni with discrete graphics, but seems NZ hardly gets any of the 14" laptops that are common in US and Europe, the nearest can see is an MSI Thin 15 at PB Tech for about that price.  Even most the decent light integrated graphics laptops are $2000+

 

Tempted at getting one of the Redmi laptops from AliExpress at this point, even with the lack of support when get that :/

 

Any other ideas around the $1500 mark? 

coffeebaron
  #3405870 20-Aug-2025 16:38
I think it's demand due to pending EOL of Windows 10

 

 




Handle9
  #3405903 20-Aug-2025 18:25
M2 Macbook Air is that sort of money. It's a heck of a laptop for general home/school use.

 

It's useless for gaming but excellent for most other use cases.

