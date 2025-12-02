Took up DJing recently. Installed Rekordbox on my MSI laptop with Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-10210U CPU @ 1.60GHz (2.10 GHz) with 16gb ram.

Sometimes it does lag a bit and ChatGPT tells me that the specs above can be close to the limit when using Rekordbox.

ChatGPT also tells me that the HP Victus 15-fb3089AX 15.6" FHD 144Hz NVIDIA RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop

AMD Ryzen 7 7445H - 16GB RAM - 512GB SSD will provide a much better experience.

AI can say a lot of things and it's often correct, but as I'm looking at spending over $1k on this laptop, I would prefer to run this past the Geekzone community too.

The CPU on my current laptop is around 70-83% when I run Rekordbox.

I also got this from ChatGPT:

Why Rekordbox tends to “struggle” even when minimum specs are met

Even though Rekordbox’s official minimum (or older recommended) specs might say something modest (dual‑core 2.0 GHz + a few GB RAM) support.pioneerdj.com+1 — real‑world use is more demanding for several reasons:

Even idle or “only UI / browsing” Rekordbox can use a non‑trivial amount of CPU, especially with newer versions or large libraries. forums.pioneerdj.com +1

Audio mixing, effects, live waveform rendering, possibly video/lighting features — all add up, requiring sustained CPU cycles and stable performance.

Laptops with “U‑series” or power‑efficient CPUs (like i5‑10210U) tend to throttle or struggle under sustained load — the CPU isn’t tuned for heavy continuous processing.

Background OS tasks, disk I/O, USB audio controller overhead, audio buffer management — all contribute to CPU load beyond what the minimum spec assumes.

So “meeting the minimum” only guarantees basic functionality — not smooth or professional‑grade performance.