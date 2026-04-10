richms: Is there onsite or decent warranty service available here? Been spoilt with the dell man coming and doing things and would not want to give that up if I ever go back to having a laptop again.

There's no onsite service.

The way servicing works is that typically you'd start a remote troubleshooting session with them (via email etc) and if they deem a particular part is faulty, they'll ship the part directly to you. In some cases though (complex faults) you may need to ship the entire unit to them, in which case Framework will send you a prepaid mailing label.

What I'm unsure about though is whether or not there is a local service center, but given NZ's size, it's quite likely that we would be sending our faulty units to the AU service center (based in Sydney I believe).

I also wonder whether Framework would respect our CGA.. Given that they don't have a physical presence here - would they be legally required to?