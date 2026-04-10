Just received a notification from Framework that their hardware is now available in NZ!
Awesome! And bummer!
I've really wanted to give one of these a try. Unfortunately I updated my laptop 6 months ago and can't justify a further upgrade for a couple of years.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
I'm in the same boat. I just bought a Thinkpad two months ago. 😢
Well that only took 2 years from when I signed up...🙄
Having waited that long already, I'll wait a little longer and see what happens after the announcement on the 21st. I doubt I'll be able to afford a next gen model, but hopefully the prices of the original models will go down a bit. Although maybe not, given their focus on modular upgradability?
https://frame.work/nz/en
Extremely interested but not with the current pricing of DDR5.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Not in the market currently but absolutely would consider one of these as my next device when the time comes.
Wonder if I could persuade the IT department to swing the top spec desktop unit as an AI sandbox machine for us, got the software and requirements but not the horsepower to run it.
richms:
Is there onsite or decent warranty service available here? Been spoilt with the dell man coming and doing things and would not want to give that up if I ever go back to having a laptop again.
There's no onsite service.
The way servicing works is that typically you'd start a remote troubleshooting session with them (via email etc) and if they deem a particular part is faulty, they'll ship the part directly to you. In some cases though (complex faults) you may need to ship the entire unit to them, in which case Framework will send you a prepaid mailing label.
What I'm unsure about though is whether or not there is a local service center, but given NZ's size, it's quite likely that we would be sending our faulty units to the AU service center (based in Sydney I believe).
I also wonder whether Framework would respect our CGA.. Given that they don't have a physical presence here - would they be legally required to?
I would have bought a Framework 13 if it was available last year, but I picked up a Lenovo in the Black Friday sales. With the current RAM and SSD prices, these Framework laptops are just way too expensive. And don't get me started on the Framework desktop for over $6000.... :-(
amanzi:
I would have bought a Framework 13 if it was available last year, but I picked up a Lenovo in the Black Friday sales. With the current RAM and SSD prices, these Framework laptops are just way too expensive. And don't get me started on the Framework desktop for over $6000.... :-(
Pretty sure when it was released it was less than half that... if it had been available then I might well have picked it up.
cddt:
amanzi:
I would have bought a Framework 13 if it was available last year, but I picked up a Lenovo in the Black Friday sales. With the current RAM and SSD prices, these Framework laptops are just way too expensive. And don't get me started on the Framework desktop for over $6000.... :-(
Pretty sure when it was released it was less than half that... if it had been available then I might well have picked it up.
I'm pretty sure I remember seeing the top spec Framework desktop listed for around $2500 AUD last year. (Not Framework's fault that the prices have increased this dramatically.)
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