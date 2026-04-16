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ForumsLaptops and mobile computersLaptop cleaner recommendations
70dart

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#324489 16-Apr-2026 19:33
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Recommendations please

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Wakrak
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  #3481375 16-Apr-2026 19:37
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Physical clean or optimizing how it runs? 

Can you add more details. Rather vague post.



RunningMan
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  #3481377 16-Apr-2026 19:44
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Damp rag.

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  #3481379 16-Apr-2026 19:52
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dry rag



coffeebaron
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  #3481380 16-Apr-2026 20:24
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Can of air




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
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  #3481389 16-Apr-2026 21:16
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Dishwasher. Dont expect it to work afterwards tho. But itll be clean.

 

 




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