Physical clean or optimizing how it runs?
Can you add more details. Rather vague post.
Damp rag.
dry rag
Can of air
Rural IT and Broadband support.
Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
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