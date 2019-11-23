https://www.sparknz.co.nz/news/Spark_switches_on_5G_wireless_broadband/

“We’ve used our own 2600 MHz spectrum allocation and have worked with Dense Air, a large 2600 MHz spectrum holder in New Zealand to enable us to deploy 5G services. 5G has already launched in this band in the USA, and will be a major 5G band in Asia. This has allowed us to set up a 5G network for a limited number of customers in Alexandra with more locations to come. We will continue to deliver 4G services to Alexandra, but over our other spectrum bands,” Beder said.

Wondering if I can safely assume that all Dense Air New Zealand Ltd RSM licenses ultimately end up being Spark services? Eg: