Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Dense Air NZ Ltd
stubbed

GIS Geek
110 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#261361 23-Nov-2019 08:20
Send private message quote this post

https://www.sparknz.co.nz/news/Spark_switches_on_5G_wireless_broadband/

 

“We’ve used our own 2600 MHz spectrum allocation and have worked with Dense Air, a large 2600 MHz spectrum holder in New Zealand to enable us to deploy 5G services. 5G has already launched in this band in the USA, and will be a major 5G band in Asia. This has allowed us to set up a 5G network for a limited number of customers in Alexandra with more locations to come. We will continue to deliver 4G services to Alexandra, but over our other spectrum bands,” Beder said.

 

Wondering if I can safely assume that all Dense Air New Zealand Ltd RSM licenses ultimately end up being Spark services? Eg:

 

 




https://gis.geek.nz

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
coffeebaron
5948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2359732 23-Nov-2019 13:38
Send private message quote this post

It will probably depend of what Dense Air's long term plan is. Are they planning on setting up their own open access network or something? So anything may change long term, especially once the spectrum is auctioned off.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
stubbed

GIS Geek
110 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2359738 23-Nov-2019 14:04
Send private message quote this post

Yep valid.

 

Another way to phrase the question would be, are they working with anyone else currently or should I treat all RSM Dense Air Ltd cell licenses as used by Spark until further notice?




https://gis.geek.nz

coffeebaron
5948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2359745 23-Nov-2019 14:20
Send private message quote this post

I don't think this will necessarily be exclusive to Spark. If you look at their intentions, they plan to be open access / wholesale.
https://www.computerworld.co.nz/article/649939/dense-air-wants-expand-nz-cellular-networks-small-cells/




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



stubbed

GIS Geek
110 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2359751 23-Nov-2019 14:35
Send private message quote this post

Alright - I'll add them as a separate entity for now.




https://gis.geek.nz

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2359959 24-Nov-2019 09:06
Send private message quote this post

The tie up between Dense Air and Spark is intersting.. And from what I've been told is definately not as clear cut as Spark are trying to say it is ("we're just using Dense Air's spectrum")

 

 

stubbed

GIS Geek
110 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2360760 26-Nov-2019 08:48
Send private message quote this post

Yeah starting to appreciate that. Would be nice if they put the provider they're enabling in the location name like the Westport location above so people know what service is what, unlikely to get that sort of consistency though.




https://gis.geek.nz

tripper1000
1494 posts

Uber Geek


  #2362350 28-Nov-2019 15:25
Send private message quote this post

http://denseair.net/dense-air-acquires-2-6-ghz-spectrum-assets-in-new-zealand/

 

Googling around it seems that Dense Air plan to be a fourth network operator that wholesales access to other providers (the AT&T of New Zealand ??) and isn't fussy.

 

Paul Senior, CEO of Dense Air said “We are very excited about the opportunity to bring completely new type of wholesale service to New Zealand network operators. Dense Air’s service offering will complement the existing 4G investments carriers and the planned 5G deployments. By adding neutral host 4G and 5G small cells, running in licensed spectrum to networks at cell edge, either outdoors or indoors we can dramatically improve the service experience to end users, increasing speeds and network capacity. Importantly Dense Air doesn’t and won’t compete in any way with existing retail service providers. Our mission is to help MNOs and MVNOs improve their business case for pervasive 4G and 5G networks by densification”.

 

What is Dense Air?

 

  • An optimised network densification and network extension service.
  • Solution delivered using Indoor and Outdoor Small Cells
  • Service operates in licensed, dedicated spectrum
  • Dense Air small cells provide services on a “Neutral Host” basis
  • We support 4G LTE and soon for 5G NR networks
  • Services are offered on a wholesale “Carrier of Carriers” basis
  • We DO NOT compete with Mobile or Fixed Operators or other retail Service Providers
  • Our services are delivered in Urban, Suburban or Rural areas
  • The focus is on mobile use cases, including eMBB, IoT, Public Safety



coffeebaron
5948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2362351 28-Nov-2019 15:33
Send private message quote this post

They should team up with Chorus, buy heaps of spectrum at the next auction and build a massive network!

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

wellygary
6810 posts

Uber Geek


  #2362358 28-Nov-2019 16:06
Send private message quote this post

coffeebaron:

 

They should team up with Chorus, buy heaps of spectrum at the next auction and build a massive network!

 

 

Dense air are much smaller than Chorus, what would they bring to the table?

 

But on the point of Chorus buying spectrum,

 

Has anyone speculated if Chorus might "bid up" the price at auction, especially when Spark and VF have made it clear they see fixed 5G as an avenue to compete with  UFB ( particularly for light users) .... 

 

 

 

The supermarkets do it all the time, buying up the sites around their competitors so when they want to redevelop they are forced to build expensive multi story buildings as opposed to cheaper tilt slab sheds surrounded by acres of bitumen,

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2362360 28-Nov-2019 16:11
Send private message quote this post

coffeebaron:

 

They should team up with Chorus, buy heaps of spectrum at the next auction and build a massive network!

 

 

 

 

Chorus are too much of a fan of their 60ghz options to do that ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2362366 28-Nov-2019 16:37
Send private message quote this post

coffeebaron:

 

They should team up with Chorus, buy heaps of spectrum at the next auction and build a massive network!

 

 

 

 

Wholesale a wireless fibre network to RSP's? 

coffeebaron
5948 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2362413 28-Nov-2019 20:16
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

coffeebaron:


They should team up with Chorus, buy heaps of spectrum at the next auction and build a massive network!


 



Wholesale a wireless fibre network to RSP's? 


Correct!
Chorus have been making noise about all the 5G spectrum should go to them to build the 5G network. Would be interesting to see if they stump up some cash to actually build one.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

stubbed

GIS Geek
110 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2362512 29-Nov-2019 07:25
Send private message quote this post

Been having a play around on my local dev version of the site. Have added Dense Air as their own provider:

 

Click to see full size

 

This tower has been setup that it's pretty obviously Spark, nicely named and the gear has been installed on the Spark tower. Some of the other ones aren't like that. Going to be a mixed bag eventually to figure out what service is available from their equipment I imagine.

 

Will make all of this live at some stage over the weekend.

edit uploaded image properly




https://gis.geek.nz

stubbed

GIS Geek
110 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2364566 2-Dec-2019 12:30
Send private message quote this post

Frustratingly... Some of the Dense Air licenses have been registered against their own location even if the physical location happens to be an existing one, eg in the Westport example above they have been installed on a Spark tower but it's a Dense Air location. Others have been registered against an existing Spark location. Suspect this is down to the RSM representative doing the work. Just makes a bit harder to programmatically derive/present what is going on.




https://gis.geek.nz

stubbed

GIS Geek
110 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2367801 3-Dec-2019 21:10
Send private message quote this post

Have updated the live site now with Dense Air, this is a visual representation of what I was talking about above:

 

Click to see full size

 

There's some stacked Dense Air towers, eg at Alexandra.




https://gis.geek.nz

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand to become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 