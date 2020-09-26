Ok, as requested here is the (not so short) guide to setting up the Pixel 4a with Spark VoLTE.

This guide I have taken/slightly adapted from here. All credit for the hard work on Kars88’s part putting that guide together.

First a disclaimer: I have carried out these steps on my phone and it worked fine. A misstep may mean you will need to wipe and reinstall your phone. At worst it may mean a brick. I take all care but no responsibility. Remember to back up!

Take care that you are carrying this out on the Pixel 4a, NOT the Pixel 4a 5G. It may work but again no guarantees. The reason is the mbn file I have obtained is relevant to the 4a not the 4a 5g which uses a different SoC.

Your phone must be rooted, via Magisk. If you do not know what rooting means or are not prepared to do this then stop here. This process is not for you.

If you decide to proceed and root I will not go into how here, there are plenty of guides out there, I recommend starting on XDA.

Once your phone is rooted with Magisk you will need the following Magisk module:

https://github.com/ender-zhao/Pixel-5-operator-network-unlock Yes it says Pixel 5, don’t worry it works. Install this Magisk module and reboot phone.

Once done then get:

Qualcomm USB driver. Install this.

Google USB driver. Install this.

An ADB & Fastboot program (you’ll need this for the rooting process anyways). I use Minimal ADB and Fastboot.

Android Platform tools (Install this and make sure you have inserted the directory for this into your PATH environment variable)

EFS Tools Modded. Extract this into a directory (from example EfsTools-0.13), then download the below and extract into the same directory (EfsTools-0.13):

mcfg_autoselect_by_ui

The following file. Take care you get the relevant one for your mobile network. This file I pulled from recent firmware for the Oppo Reno 2 which uses the same SoC.:

Spark

2 Degrees

I have not been able to obtain the relevant mbn file for Vodafone, sorry. I will update this post should I find what I need.

Place the downloaded mcfg_sw.mbn file into the above EFSTools directory (for example EfsTools-0.13).

Enable USB Debugging on your phone and connect phone to PC via USB cable.

Open ADB on your PC and enter the below commands line by line exactly as shown in the order shown. Best to copy/paste so there is no mistakes.:

adb shell

su

resetprop ro.bootmode usbradio

resetprop ro.build.type userdebug

setprop sys.usb.config diag,diag_mdm,adb

diag_mdlog

A couple of screens of information will scroll by then the process will seem to hang. At this point press CTRL-C on your PC.

At this point on your PHONE go into settings > Connected devices > USB Preferences and change Use USB for to File Transfer/Android Auto or File Transfer whichever is available.

On your PC open a command prompt window in the EfsTools directory. Run the following commands one by one exactly as written. Best to copy paste.

EfsTools.exe writeFile -i mcfg_autoselect_by_uim -o /nv/item_files/mcfg/mcfg_autoselect_by_uim

EfsTools.exe writeFile -i mcfg_autoselect_by_uim -o /nv/item_files/mcfg/mcfg_autoselect_by_uim -s 1

EfsTools.exe uploadDirectory -i mcfg_sw.mbn -o / -v

EfsTools.exe uploadDirectory -i mcfg_sw.mbn -o / -s 1

Once done, check your VoLTE is working by going into your phones dialler and entering the following code: *#*#4636#*#* select Phone Information, tap the 3 dots at the top right hand corner and select “IMS status”. IMS Registration should be Registered and Voice over LTE should be Available.

Thats it!