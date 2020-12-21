Long story short, we signed up with Skinny at our bach for Wireless Broadband as our daughter based herself there during the Auckland lockdown. When she went back to Auckland she was still working from home (ADSL in her flat), so we got approval from Skinny to relocate the modem to Auckland for her to use whilst doing so. We now want to relocate it back to the bach, but wireless broadband is no longer available there. So our B618S Skinny Smart Modem is now an expensive paperweight!

Given i can no longer use it with Skinny, can i change the firmware on the B618S so it doesn't have the Skinny login details hardcoded in to it, so i can use it with Spark at our home address as they have just made unplan available rather than the hugely expensive Rural Wireless?