The new house we're looking at buying is a brand new build in Auckland subdivision with fibre. I have a few questions.

What will be the ONT model that gets installed? Currently the house just has a piece of bare lead-in fibre in basement with nothing attached to it. Chorus will need to install an ONT.

I won't be ordering Hyperfibre, so I'm assuming Chorus will install the Model Type 300 ONT when I place an order with Spark. Does Spark use the internal RGW on the Model Type 300 ONT's? If so, will they disable this so I can use my own router? I use a Mikrotik where I currently live, and the ONT is a Model Type 200 - I would like to continue using my Mikrotik at the new house as it can do significantly more than a basic RGW or Spark modem can.

What's the average ETA on a Chorus ONT install where the fibre is already there? I would like to be up and running on or before settlement if possible - the house is currently vacant and the developer is fine with an installation going ahead before settlement.

Thanks in advance