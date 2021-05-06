Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Getting Spark Fibre connected at new house in new subdivision
gareth41

704 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284642 6-May-2021 19:54
Send private message

The new house we're looking at buying is a brand new build in Auckland subdivision with fibre.  I have a few questions.

 

What will be the ONT model that gets installed?  Currently the house just has a piece of bare lead-in fibre in basement with nothing attached to it.  Chorus will need to install an ONT.

 

I won't be ordering Hyperfibre, so I'm assuming Chorus will install the Model Type 300 ONT when I place an order with Spark.    Does Spark use the internal RGW on the Model Type 300 ONT's?  If so, will they disable this so I can use my own router?  I use a Mikrotik where I currently live, and the ONT is a Model Type 200 - I would like to continue using my Mikrotik at the new house as it can do significantly more than a basic RGW or Spark modem can.

 

What's the average ETA on a Chorus ONT install where the fibre is already there?  I would like to be up and running on or before settlement if possible - the house is currently vacant and the developer is fine with an installation going ahead before settlement.

 

Thanks in advance

Jase2985
11652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2703076 6-May-2021 20:00
Send private message

no isp use the  rgw mode on the ont yet

 

likely a model 300 will be installed

 

 

nztim
2334 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2703077 6-May-2021 20:02
Send private message

Spark don't use the RGW function - port 1 on the ONT will be presented to VLAN10 and accept PPPoE with any username and password

 

Highly doubt they will install HF ONT unless you order HF




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

quickymart
9011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2703084 6-May-2021 20:21
Send private message

Yep, you won't get the Hyperfibre ONT unless you place an order for it. If it's a new connection, you'll be getting a 300, and yes you can use your own router for wifi.



cyril7
8764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2703085 6-May-2021 20:23
Send private message

As others have said, what you will get is identical to what you have now, just with a latter model ONT that is capable of being a RGW but is not used that way.

 

Cyril

Bung
4627 posts

Uber Geek


  #2703101 6-May-2021 21:31
Send private message

I had read the instructions that the ONT be installed so the aerial could be moved but the crew that did my job weren't concerned. They fixed it close to the bottom of the cabinet. Whether the typical ONT location is suitable for a wifi router is another thing.

