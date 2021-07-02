Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Problem with Spark Modem/Mesh
mpvincent

79 posts

Master Geek


#288477 2-Jul-2021 13:49
Send private message

Hi there,

 

 

 

I've just moved into a new house which is a bit larger than my previous and so went out a brought a mesh.  I have a couple of questions and issue:

 

1. I had to have the ONT installed in the garage (hence the need for the mesh) - Im guessing the spark modem needs to be installed directly into the ONT (so in the garage) and cant be setup in a more central location with a powerline network?

 

 

 

2. Given 1 is not possible, i've been having problems with the mesh.  For example today I had no internet coming through the Wifi even though the Wifi was connected (my phone and laptop said no internet).  I figured out that both were connected to the mesh and if I turned the mesh off then I had internet through the modem - in other words internet is coming to the modem but not going to the mesh.  I checked the mesh and it was steady blue light so it was connected to the modem.  It had been working yesterday but just stopped today.  Maybe some sort of conflict?

 

 

 

3. Finally, whats the default password for the spark modem?  I though it would be "admin" but doesnt work and tried all the other ones I may have changed it to but no luck.  Its hard for me to see whats going on in there without being able to login.

 

 

 

Any help would be appreciated.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

Mike.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2737934 2-Jul-2021 14:01
Send private message

Is the house data cabled??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

mpvincent

79 posts

Master Geek


  #2737940 2-Jul-2021 14:09
Send private message

Unfortunately not.  I've got a small powerline TPlink 500mbs network setup with 3 adaptors.  One to the modem, one to a desktop server, and the third to an old samsung tv.

 

 

 

Mike.

tripper1000
1463 posts

Uber Geek


  #2737943 2-Jul-2021 14:16
Send private message

mpvincent: 3. Finally, what's the default password for the spark modem?  I though it would be "admin" but doesn't work and tried all the other ones I may have changed it to but no luck.  Its hard for me to see what's going on in there without being able to login.

 

Most ISP's put this info on a sticker on the side/back/bottom of the router. Also often it is on a card in the box, if you still have that.

 

ISP's are going away from admin/admin logins of yester-year for security reasons, putting unique passwords on the management consol.



mpvincent

79 posts

Master Geek


  #2737944 2-Jul-2021 14:19
Send private message

The login screen has default user admin which I cant change.  The modem did have a wifi password on the back.  Tried that but no luck.  I may have changed it when I first got it and now cant remember.  Im guessing the only option is factory reset?

PJ48
207 posts

Master Geek


  #2738060 2-Jul-2021 19:15
Send private message

The first time you use it, the login is user:admin and password:admin, but then the modem insists you immediately change it to something more secure. If you have forgotten what you set the new password to, I think you will have to perform a factory reset.

BuzzLightyear
377 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2738065 2-Jul-2021 19:30
Send private message

Has the mesh unit ever worked properly or is this just intermittent? If you move it closer to the router does it work? I’ve found it needs to be relatively close with solid walls.

Would highly recommend running a cat 6 cable from router location to mesh and use the Ethernet backhaul. Works solidly that way.

mpvincent

79 posts

Master Geek


  #2738589 4-Jul-2021 08:01
Send private message

Thanks for the suggestion.  Looks like my issues have been solved (fingers crossed) with the LAN connection to the mesh.  Everything that should be connecting with 5ghz also seems to be which wasnt the case before.

 

I saw on the access point page a button to upgrade the smartmesh.  When I try it asks for a password where any of the passwords doesnt seem to work.  If that another password again?  Im not sure if I need my firmware upgrading but see below.

 

SmartMesh-0AD4B6Uptime:12 hours,9 mins,14 secsConnection Status:ExcellentConnection Type:EthernetFirmware:1.00.08

 

Thanks again.

 

Mike



hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2738653 4-Jul-2021 14:10
Send private message

Mesh does its own updating when connected to the smart modem.

Intentionally the password is not given out so it operates as a managed Soultion from the modem.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2738655 4-Jul-2021 14:12
Send private message

tripper1000:

mpvincent: 3. Finally, what's the default password for the spark modem?  I though it would be "admin" but doesn't work and tried all the other ones I may have changed it to but no luck.  Its hard for me to see what's going on in there without being able to login.


Most ISP's put this info on a sticker on the side/back/bottom of the router. Also often it is on a card in the box, if you still have that.


ISP's are going away from admin/admin logins of yester-year for security reasons, putting unique passwords on the management consol.


Some states in America require this. So it's really fallen down from there.

Devices must be shipped with a unique password or force it to be changed to something of suitable complexity.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

mpvincent

79 posts

Master Geek


  #2740821 7-Jul-2021 22:01
Send private message

Thanks for all the assistance.

 

I Have been looking at the log of my router and it keeps giving the following:

 

Jul  7 21:42:39 VRV9517 syslog.info syslogd started: BusyBox
Jul  7 21:42:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 11s ago.
Jul  7 21:42:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:42:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:10 
Jul  7 21:42:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Request lcp_id=5,len=4
Jul  7 21:42:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:42:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.
Jul  7 21:42:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:10 
Jul  7 21:42:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Request lcp_id=6,len=4
Jul  7 21:43:04 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.
Jul  7 21:43:06 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:10 
Jul  7 21:43:06 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Request lcp_id=7,len=4
Jul  7 21:43:14 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.
Jul  7 21:43:16 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:10 
Jul  7 21:43:16 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Request lcp_id=8,len=4
Jul  7 21:43:24 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.
Jul  7 21:43:27 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:10 
Jul  7 21:43:27 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Request lcp_id=9,len=4
Jul  7 21:43:33 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.
Jul  7 21:43:38 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:10 
Jul  7 21:43:38 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Request lcp_id=10,len=4
Jul  7 21:43:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.
Jul  7 21:43:50 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:10 
Jul  7 21:43:50 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Request lcp_id=11,len=4
Jul  7 21:43:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.
Jul  7 21:44:01 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:10 
Jul  7 21:44:01 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Request lcp_id=12,len=4
Jul  7 21:44:04 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.
Jul  7 21:44:12 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:10 
Jul  7 21:44:12 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Request lcp_id=13,len=4
Jul  7 21:44:14 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.
Jul  7 21:44:23 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:10 
Jul  7 21:44:23 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Request lcp_id=14,len=4
Jul  7 21:44:24 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.
Jul  7 21:44:34 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 11s ago.
Jul  7 21:44:34 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:44:34 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:44:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 21s ago.
Jul  7 21:44:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:44:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:44:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 31s ago.
Jul  7 21:44:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:44:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:45:04 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 41s ago.
Jul  7 21:45:04 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:45:04 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:45:14 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 51s ago.
Jul  7 21:45:14 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:45:14 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:45:24 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 61s ago.
Jul  7 21:45:24 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:45:24 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:45:34 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 71s ago.
Jul  7 21:45:34 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:45:34 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:45:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 81s ago.
Jul  7 21:45:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:45:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:45:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 91s ago.
Jul  7 21:45:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:45:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:46:04 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 101s ago.
Jul  7 21:46:04 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:46:04 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:46:14 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 111s ago.
Jul  7 21:46:14 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:46:14 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:46:24 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 121s ago.
Jul  7 21:46:24 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:46:24 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:46:34 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 131s ago.
Jul  7 21:46:34 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:46:34 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:46:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 141s ago.
Jul  7 21:46:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9 
Jul  7 21:46:44 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: Receive LCP ECHO Reply
Jul  7 21:46:54 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[5107]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 151s ago.

 

Any idea what it may be?

 

Mike.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 