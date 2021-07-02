Hi there,

I've just moved into a new house which is a bit larger than my previous and so went out a brought a mesh. I have a couple of questions and issue:

1. I had to have the ONT installed in the garage (hence the need for the mesh) - Im guessing the spark modem needs to be installed directly into the ONT (so in the garage) and cant be setup in a more central location with a powerline network?

2. Given 1 is not possible, i've been having problems with the mesh. For example today I had no internet coming through the Wifi even though the Wifi was connected (my phone and laptop said no internet). I figured out that both were connected to the mesh and if I turned the mesh off then I had internet through the modem - in other words internet is coming to the modem but not going to the mesh. I checked the mesh and it was steady blue light so it was connected to the modem. It had been working yesterday but just stopped today. Maybe some sort of conflict?

3. Finally, whats the default password for the spark modem? I though it would be "admin" but doesnt work and tried all the other ones I may have changed it to but no luck. Its hard for me to see whats going on in there without being able to login.

Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks

Mike.