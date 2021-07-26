Thanks for everyone's replies! This gives me some clues to work on. I'm very grateful.

I used the spare blue cable to connect into the Chorus fibre box where the modem cable goes. Then I relocated the modem to the matching room in the house that pertains to the blue cable.

Yes - I do get signs of life if I do that.

However... as far as I can see I get green modem lights flickering on, but the internet light on the modem is still not showing any green light. If I jog down to the Chorus fibre box I can only see two green lights on - Power and GPON.

And... If I return the modem to the garage and plug it directly into the Chorus box then I get four green lights on the fibre box - Power, GPON, LOS, LAN1 - and then everything works fine.

I'm probably one step away from fixing this.

:)