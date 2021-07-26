Sorry for such a lame question!
We've moved from a 70's house to a modern rental apartment. We have Spark fibre and the rental place has fibre installed. We brought our modem with us - but the only way we can get our modem to talk to the Chorus fibre box is by physically plugging it into the fibre box down in the garage. (See photos.) There must be a smarter way to do this? All the main rooms have wall jacks. Can the modem be plugged into a wall jack so it can talk to the fibre box in the garage? That would be progress for us.
Our Spark modem works fine as long as its physically connected to the fibre box. The previous tenants had fibre so there must be a way to do it. Any thoughts are appreciated.
Cheers!
Pete :)