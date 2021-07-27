

Mmm, not one of the 30+ accounts I've been involve with using this method have ever had any problem. Not once. Ever. This includes accounts that have stopped & restarted, therefore needing to provide an address again - some used the original address, others used a different address & in some cases their home address was now supported.



Locations as disparate as central Auckland & rural Waikato, Hawkes Bay & a mobile home that's registered to Howick yet is currently touring the South Island & has been for almost 3 months.



Even users who have contacted Skinny support for various issues haven't had a whisper of any problem. Addresses over 200km from the modem location haven't been a problem, for periods of getting on 2 years.



Nobody, not once, has had any problem.



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz