Are they offering you the "movable" wireless plan that has 40GB data for $50 a month on top of your normal charges? This may be what they are trying to do.... maybe because Metro Wireless plans aren't available to you
snnet:
Are they offering you the "movable" wireless plan that has 40GB data for $50 a month on top of your normal charges? This may be what they are trying to do.... maybe because Metro Wireless plans aren't available to you
I am with orcon for fibre but need 4g wireless for a month or so in Upper Hutt , the only plans skinny or spark will offer me is 40 gb but if I enter my old Lower Hutt address I can select the unlimited option. I am thinking if I just get a modem and sim of trade me it may work. Not sure if 4g is linked to an address
Stu1: ... Not sure if 4g is linked to an address
Not to a specific address, but to a general area. Most likely they are simple looking at their coverage map (https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/network/) and seeing that you have limited signal.
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
1024kb: Use Skinny. Same everything except cheaper. If your address doesn’t permit unlimited data @ $55/month, check some other friendly addresses & use that for delivery. This works, I know from personal experience.
The modem (you own it, $99 incl first month’s data) will arrive next day - pick it up & take it home. Plug in, use it. Enjoy unlimited 4G data on a no-contract basis. When your fibre is back on, stop paying the monthly charge with Skinny. Going away on holiday? Restart your Skinny account, now you have unlimited data @ the beach or wherever you’ve gone.
Very flexible, inexpensive, easy to use.
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Correct. Skinny will contact you via email and if you don't change the address in the account they will cut the service.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
And yet, I know of accounts where this happened - and it happened twice to me.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
1024kb: Use Skinny. Same everything except cheaper. If your address doesn’t permit unlimited data @ $55/month, check some other friendly addresses & use that for delivery. This works, I know from personal experience.
The modem (you own it, $99 incl first month’s data) will arrive next day - pick it up & take it home. Plug in, use it. Enjoy unlimited 4G data on a no-contract basis. When your fibre is back on, stop paying the monthly charge with Skinny. Going away on holiday? Restart your Skinny account, now you have unlimited data @ the beach or wherever you’ve gone.
Very flexible, inexpensive, easy to use.