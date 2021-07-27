Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)4G wireless plans
Stu1

1088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#288847 27-Jul-2021 16:26
Hi guys , hopefully a simple question. I have booked Chrous to come and look at moving my fibre line as it has to move for an extension. I was wanting to set up a 4g plan for a couple of months until the framing and walls are done . I went to spark today they offered me the unlimited wireless but when they put in the address the only plan option I can use is 40gb . Is this because there are too many other connections in the area and not enough capacity?

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2750906 27-Jul-2021 19:35
Are they offering you the "movable" wireless plan that has 40GB data for $50 a month on top of your normal charges? This may be what they are trying to do.... maybe because Metro Wireless plans aren't available to you 

 

 

Stu1

1088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2750919 27-Jul-2021 20:28
snnet:

 

Are they offering you the "movable" wireless plan that has 40GB data for $50 a month on top of your normal charges? This may be what they are trying to do.... maybe because Metro Wireless plans aren't available to you 

 

 

 

 

I am with orcon for fibre but need 4g wireless  for a month or so in Upper Hutt , the only plans skinny or spark will offer me is 40 gb but if I enter my old Lower Hutt address I can select the unlimited option. I am thinking if I just get a modem and sim of trade me it may work. Not sure if 4g is linked to an address 

ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2750974 27-Jul-2021 23:02
Stu1: ... Not sure if 4g is linked to an address 

 

Not to a specific address, but to a general area. Most likely they are simple looking at their coverage map (https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/network/) and seeing that you have limited signal.

 

 




quickymart
8931 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2751376 28-Jul-2021 16:28
@freitasm I think this is more for the NZ Mobile forum, this is nothing to do with a LAN eh?

Stu1

1088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2751455 28-Jul-2021 20:44
@freitasm apologies if wrong forum it was related to wireless broadband not mobile . Happy to delete of lock topic cheers

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74114 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2751458 28-Jul-2021 20:45
Already moved to Spark which seems more appropriate.




1024kb
973 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2751470 28-Jul-2021 21:14
Use Skinny. Same everything except cheaper. If your address doesn’t permit unlimited data @ $55/month, check some other friendly addresses & use that for delivery. This works, I know from personal experience.

The modem (you own it, $99 incl first month’s data) will arrive next day - pick it up & take it home. Plug in, use it. Enjoy unlimited 4G data on a no-contract basis. When your fibre is back on, stop paying the monthly charge with Skinny. Going away on holiday? Restart your Skinny account, now you have unlimited data @ the beach or wherever you’ve gone.

Very flexible, inexpensive, easy to use.





nztim
2320 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2751471 28-Jul-2021 21:19
1024kb: Use Skinny. Same everything except cheaper. If your address doesn’t permit unlimited data @ $55/month, check some other friendly addresses & use that for delivery. This works, I know from personal experience.

The modem (you own it, $99 incl first month’s data) will arrive next day - pick it up & take it home. Plug in, use it. Enjoy unlimited 4G data on a no-contract basis. When your fibre is back on, stop paying the monthly charge with Skinny. Going away on holiday? Restart your Skinny account, now you have unlimited data @ the beach or wherever you’ve gone.

Very flexible, inexpensive, easy to use.



The problem is this, you are inly allowed to use it at the address you sign up with, They have the right to disconnect you if you use the connection at another address




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74114 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2751478 28-Jul-2021 21:52
Correct. Skinny will contact you via email and if you don't change the address in the account they will cut the service.




1024kb
973 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2751497 28-Jul-2021 22:31
Mmm, not one of the 30+ accounts I've been involve with using this method have ever had any problem. Not once. Ever. This includes accounts that have stopped & restarted, therefore needing to provide an address again - some used the original address, others used a different address & in some cases their home address was now supported.

Locations as disparate as central Auckland & rural Waikato, Hawkes Bay & a mobile home that's registered to Howick yet is currently touring the South Island & has been for almost 3 months.

Even users who have contacted Skinny support for various issues haven't had a whisper of any problem. Addresses over 200km from the modem location haven't been a problem, for periods of getting on 2 years.

Nobody, not once, has had any problem.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74114 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2751498 28-Jul-2021 22:44
And yet, I know of accounts where this happened - and it happened twice to me.




Stu1

1088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2751610 29-Jul-2021 07:08
I only need it for a a month or so , I put in a friends address which is less than 5 k away which was eligible for the plan, hopefully it still works it looks like the Same coverage map. I am hoping as soon as framing is done we can move the fibre line closer to the street .

Stu1

1088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2751614 29-Jul-2021 07:25
1024kb: Use Skinny. Same everything except cheaper. If your address doesn’t permit unlimited data @ $55/month, check some other friendly addresses & use that for delivery. This works, I know from personal experience.

The modem (you own it, $99 incl first month’s data) will arrive next day - pick it up & take it home. Plug in, use it. Enjoy unlimited 4G data on a no-contract basis. When your fibre is back on, stop paying the monthly charge with Skinny. Going away on holiday? Restart your Skinny account, now you have unlimited data @ the beach or wherever you’ve gone.

Very flexible, inexpensive, easy to use.



Great plan that’s what I am hoping will work used friends address over the bridge

