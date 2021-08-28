Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny app problems with Android
OwenWatson

#289320 28-Aug-2021 14:52
Launching the Skinny app seems to get it stuck in a "something went wrong" loop, and judging by the feedback in the Play Store it's been a problem for a while. Is Spark/Skinny doing anything about it or have they just not bothered?

farcus
  #2768113 28-Aug-2021 15:21
was working for me a couple of days ago - but seeing the same thing as you today

Linux
  #2768117 28-Aug-2021 15:27
Have you tried basic things like clearing app cache?

Eva888
  #2768118 28-Aug-2021 15:34
Sometimes does it on my phone. Turning device off and on fixed it.



OwenWatson

  #2768119 28-Aug-2021 15:39
Restart: no joy

 

Clearing cache: no joy

 

Clearing data: gets to setup, then gets into "something went wrong"

Juicytree
  #2768127 28-Aug-2021 15:54
Updating the app from the app store worked for me

farcus
  #2768129 28-Aug-2021 15:56
Juicytree:

 

Updating the app from the app store worked for me

 

 

 

 

no updates available in the play store. Already on latest version 2.9.1
Clearing cache, clearing data, uninstall / reinstall doesn't help.

farcus
  #2768130 28-Aug-2021 16:01
needed to top up my account so used the website.

 

the app still successfully notified me of the topup - so it's not totally broken.



old3eyes
  #2768144 28-Aug-2021 17:14
Get the same on our phones here. Skinny issue I suspect. Will check tomorrow.




Regards,

Old3eyes

old3eyes
  #2768145 28-Aug-2021 17:19
Just looked at their Facebook page and other people there with the same problem.




Regards,

Old3eyes

OwenWatson

  #2768155 28-Aug-2021 18:14
Finally, an acknowledgement from Skinny on Facebook: "Hey everyone! We’re aware of an ongoing issue occurring within our Android app" etc and a request to use the website till it's sorted.

OwenWatson

  #2768239 29-Aug-2021 06:36
. . . and after a play store update it appears to be working!

panther2
  #2768242 29-Aug-2021 07:18
Had to update mine too and get a new code sent works now

old3eyes
  #2768272 29-Aug-2021 09:26
The update fixed mine but didn't have to put in a new code. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

farcus
  #2768325 29-Aug-2021 12:32
still crashing for me. 
Don't see any update in the play store. Still showing 2.9.1 (which is the same version I noted above).
What version number are those who are seeing the issue fixed using?

farcus
  #2768330 29-Aug-2021 12:43
strange - play store was showing 2.9.1 available.

 

Went to play store website and showing 2.9.2 - so chose to install from the website and it updated my phone.
Now working.

