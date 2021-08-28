OwenWatson

Launching the Skinny app seems to get it stuck in a "something went wrong" loop, and judging by the feedback in the Play Store it's been a problem for a while. Is Spark/Skinny doing anything about it or have they just not bothered?
was working for me a couple of days ago - but seeing the same thing as you today
Restart: no joy
Clearing cache: no joy
Clearing data: gets to setup, then gets into "something went wrong"
Updating the app from the app store worked for me
Updating the app from the app store worked for me
no updates available in the play store. Already on latest version 2.9.1
Clearing cache, clearing data, uninstall / reinstall doesn't help.
needed to top up my account so used the website.
the app still successfully notified me of the topup - so it's not totally broken.
Finally, an acknowledgement from Skinny on Facebook: "Hey everyone! We’re aware of an ongoing issue occurring within our Android app" etc and a request to use the website till it's sorted.
. . . and after a play store update it appears to be working!
The update fixed mine but didn't have to put in a new code.
still crashing for me.
Don't see any update in the play store. Still showing 2.9.1 (which is the same version I noted above).
What version number are those who are seeing the issue fixed using?
strange - play store was showing 2.9.1 available.
Went to play store website and showing 2.9.2 - so chose to install from the website and it updated my phone.
Now working.