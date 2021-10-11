Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)New Spark broadband offerings
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74194 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#289942 11-Oct-2021 09:39
Send private message





DjShadow
3853 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2793009 11-Oct-2021 09:53
Send private message

That is pretty sharp pricing for Gig speed given I've seen some others advertise it for $130/month and also having this include Netflix HD (worth $18.49)

 

But overall this looks good and far more simple.

wellygary
6729 posts

Uber Geek


  #2793011 11-Oct-2021 09:56
Send private message

Nice, 

 

So  its basically a $10 a month cut in prices for full speed plans, + they are throwing in free netflix.... can't really argue with that...

DjShadow
3853 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2793012 11-Oct-2021 10:00
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Nice, 

 

So  its basically a $10 a month cut in prices for full speed plans, + they are throwing in free netflix.... can't really argue with that...

 

 

If you factor in Netflix it is a better deal than Skinny



halper86
486 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2793013 11-Oct-2021 10:03
Send private message

Aaand the prices come down even more, good to see some competition in the telecommunications sector but some very thin margins indeed...

Nate001
529 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2793014 11-Oct-2021 10:05
Send private message

If they're updating prices now, wonder what will happen with Chorus's 300/100 speed bump. Looking likely they might pass on the free upgrade?

quickymart
9052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2793023 11-Oct-2021 10:26
Send private message

Looks good but the Unplan I'm on seems to be doing the trick for me. Mind you though, that Gigabyte plan is tempting. Then again, the 300 upgrade would be good too! Decisions...

wratterus
1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2793027 11-Oct-2021 10:29
Send private message

Wow....that's pretty damn sharp from Spark! Assuming the $85 with Netflix becomes 300/100 that's an extremely good deal. 

 

They can't be making a whole lot on that. 



quickymart
9052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2793030 11-Oct-2021 10:39
Send private message

If I change from Unplan to this and it doesn't work for my budget, can I move back to Unplan? Or is this being retired?

Linux
9115 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2793032 11-Oct-2021 10:44
Send private message

quickymart:

 

If I change from Unplan to this and it doesn't work for my budget, can I move back to Unplan? Or is this being retired?

 

 

@quickymart I am sure they would retire older plans

huckster
551 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2793046 11-Oct-2021 11:00
Send private message

quickymart:

 

If I change from Unplan to this and it doesn't work for my budget, can I move back to Unplan? Or is this being retired?

 

 

Go back over your historical usage to see if it would make a difference before you move.

quickymart
9052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2793054 11-Oct-2021 11:06
Send private message

The only real improvement for me would be faster speeds, as my data usage is fairly steady at around 200gb a month.

rugrat
2745 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2793056 11-Oct-2021 11:11
Send private message

I'm on year contract with 2degrees. Got it for $75.

 

Will be a hard decision when year is up, $10 more for Netflix HD, but then will take a speed downgrade from 200/100 to 100/20 in Enable area. See what offers are then. Excellent plans.

 

I also think good idea not to give free routers with sign up, to help with lower monthly charges.

Shindig
1183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2793057 11-Oct-2021 11:12
Send private message

$9 cheaper than BigPipe, with Netflix thrown in is now really tempting...

 

 

 

i've put the order in. 

 

switch over from BigPipe around the 28th as billing for BigPipe is 1st day of the month.




The little things make the biggest difference.

halper86
486 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2793058 11-Oct-2021 11:13
Send private message

Now they seem to include some rural addresses in their unlimited urban pricing structure for FWA.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2793066 11-Oct-2021 11:30
Send private message

Looks like we can move from Unplan 100/30 to the new Fibre Max 860/500 (both with NF) for virtually the same price. However it's unclear whether our existing Huawei 659b modem will work with Fibre Max. Spark's website says they longer sell that router but indicates that it's OK for all their fibre plans - it's a bit ambiguous.

Can anyone tell me whether the 659b would work? Thanks.

 

Can anyone tell me whether the 659b would work? Thanks.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 12
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





