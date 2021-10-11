Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
That is pretty sharp pricing for Gig speed given I've seen some others advertise it for $130/month and also having this include Netflix HD (worth $18.49)
But overall this looks good and far more simple.
Nice,
So its basically a $10 a month cut in prices for full speed plans, + they are throwing in free netflix.... can't really argue with that...
wellygary:
If you factor in Netflix it is a better deal than Skinny
Aaand the prices come down even more, good to see some competition in the telecommunications sector but some very thin margins indeed...
If they're updating prices now, wonder what will happen with Chorus's 300/100 speed bump. Looking likely they might pass on the free upgrade?
Looks good but the Unplan I'm on seems to be doing the trick for me. Mind you though, that Gigabyte plan is tempting. Then again, the 300 upgrade would be good too! Decisions...
Wow....that's pretty damn sharp from Spark! Assuming the $85 with Netflix becomes 300/100 that's an extremely good deal.
They can't be making a whole lot on that.
If I change from Unplan to this and it doesn't work for my budget, can I move back to Unplan? Or is this being retired?
@quickymart I am sure they would retire older plans
Go back over your historical usage to see if it would make a difference before you move.
The only real improvement for me would be faster speeds, as my data usage is fairly steady at around 200gb a month.
I'm on year contract with 2degrees. Got it for $75.
Will be a hard decision when year is up, $10 more for Netflix HD, but then will take a speed downgrade from 200/100 to 100/20 in Enable area. See what offers are then. Excellent plans.
I also think good idea not to give free routers with sign up, to help with lower monthly charges.
$9 cheaper than BigPipe, with Netflix thrown in is now really tempting...
i've put the order in.
switch over from BigPipe around the 28th as billing for BigPipe is 1st day of the month.
The little things make the biggest difference.
Now they seem to include some rural addresses in their unlimited urban pricing structure for FWA.
Looks like we can move from Unplan 100/30 to the new Fibre Max 860/500 (both with NF) for virtually the same price. However it's unclear whether our existing Huawei 659b modem will work with Fibre Max. Spark's website says they longer sell that router but indicates that it's OK for all their fibre plans - it's a bit ambiguous.
Can anyone tell me whether the 659b would work? Thanks.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.