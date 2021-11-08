Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Spark 4g Wireless Unlimited Question
PeanutPossum

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290394 8-Nov-2021 21:37
Hey guys!
I'm in a bit of a pickle.
I'm moving house, and finding suitable internet is proving difficult.
The areas is very close to town (2km), and is across the road from an industrial park that has fibre.
Unfortunately as it is classified as rural, Spark can only offer me 300gb for $160 a month, or slow VDSL. Similar deal for other providers.
Cell coverage is great there, if I could get 4g Unlimited it would be perfect. Can I just use another address to sign up, and use it off location? Or are they vigilantly geo locked? Curious to know if anyone has any experience with this.
Starlink would be another good option, but compared to the $70 a month Unlimited 4g plan it is very expensive.
Any help much appreciated, cheers.

toejam316
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2809618 8-Nov-2021 21:47
Geo-locking is likely, but I've certainly seen people who haven't had it enforced on them.

 

 

 

No WISPs in your area? https://www.wispa.nz/wispa-nz-members/ They might be able to swing something with the industrial park to get you online. Or if it's your property, you might be able to make a small (5 digit) investment and get fibre to your property.




PeanutPossum

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2809620 8-Nov-2021 22:00
I dont suppose you know which provider they went with?

Cheers, I've looked into a few of those! For the price, it would probably be better to go with Starlink... bigger cost upfront, though.

I've contacted Orcon for a fiber install quote. It's just so niggley being literally a few KMs away from addresses that can get the 4g unlimited plans 😅

catspyjamas
150 posts

Master Geek


  #2809630 8-Nov-2021 22:24
Can I ask how slow is "slow VDSL"?

 

The reason I ask is I have both VDSL and wireless 4G. Although the Speedtest app will give significantly higher download & upload speeds on 4G, I find the experience of my VDSL line far superior. Unlike 4G, the speeds are constant and there's far less latency. It's maddening when streaming or gaming. I can easily stream on as many as 6 devices simultaneously with no buffering and on highest available quality on VDSL. I can't even do that on two devices on 4G, and depending on the day/time of day, sometimes even one device. If the streaming platform has a variable bitrate then you'll see it change quality constantly when streaming something - one minute a pixelated mess, the next nice and sharp. That doesn't happen for me with VDSL.

 

For reference I get stable 50 down/12.5 up on VDSL and  70-140 down/25-40 up on 4G.  It has been known to drop to as low as 20 down at times, but the problems I talked about include when speeds are at their highest (e.g. 2am on a middle of the week morning).

 

Unless "slow VDSL" is more like ADSL in therms of speed for your area, then I'd go with VDSL if it was me.

 

Oh, and if you're wondering why I have both, it's because the VDSL is a personal line and the wireless 4G is a work from home line. Both are with Spark. I have used Skinny 4G for my personal use as well and my experience was the same. 



sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2809632 8-Nov-2021 22:27
Where is the location?

Linux
9113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2809637 8-Nov-2021 22:43
Close to what town?

PeanutPossum

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2809641 8-Nov-2021 22:57
catspyjamas:

Can I ask how slow is "slow VDSL"? 



Heya! Yes, it was ADSL speed, apologies I got those mixed up. Definitely not quick enough for my home usage as download a bit of data. Not as fussed for latency as I don't game too often :)

Cheers

PeanutPossum

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2809642 8-Nov-2021 22:58
Linux:

Close to what town?



Just outside Taupo township



catspyjamas
150 posts

Master Geek


  #2809643 8-Nov-2021 23:02
PeanutPossum:

Heya! Yes, it was ADSL speed, apologies I got those mixed up. Definitely not quick enough for my home usage as download a bit of data. Not as fussed for latency as I don't game too often :)

Cheers

 

 

 

Ah OK. Wireless 4G is vastly better in that case.

 

I don't know much about Starlink, but if you're not getting fibre in your area for the forseeable, and the datacaps aren't too restrictive on Starlink, then it may be your best option. The upfront cost would probably be worth it if no fibre coming your way.

toejam316
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2809646 8-Nov-2021 23:06
PeanutPossum: I dont suppose you know which provider they went with?

Cheers, I've looked into a few of those! For the price, it would probably be better to go with Starlink... bigger cost upfront, though.

I've contacted Orcon for a fiber install quote. It's just so niggley being literally a few KMs away from addresses that can get the 4g unlimited plans 😅

 

 

 

Smaller local providers are probably going to give you a better outcome for getting a custom fibre order, or I think Voyager might be another good option to approach, but I'd recommend you go into this prepared to spend quite a bit of money depending on the distance.

 

 

 

As for the 4G distance thing, depending on how far away from the tower will determine what frequency you will be able to connect over, and the congestion on that will determine your product offering.




PeanutPossum

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2809648 8-Nov-2021 23:14
Yeah! The 4g would be perfect. Lots of cell towers nearby. I just can't get the unlimited plan at that address, as it's classified as rural on paper, even though its basically in town (1km).
Not too keen on rural providers as they are expensive and often capped, Starlink is probably the way to go unless I can get the 4g plan somehow, but I've called Spark and the best they could do was 300gb for $160, at that price Starlink probably more worth it...
I imagine fiber would cost a minimum of a few thousand, which is way more than I have the budget for unfortunately. 😅

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11027 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2809651 8-Nov-2021 23:48
I'd go with a local WISP over Starlink & 4G personally. Reasons for this:

 

- Starlink actually uses a whole lot of power - you need to factor in power cost (up-to 160w) and people have reported their power bills going up.
- Local providers are local. If there is an internet problem then somebody can physically pop out and fix it but with Starlink you've got to wait for a new Dishy to come in.
- Local providers are also prepared to offer a deal if you ask. Just contact your local WISP and say you're either going with them or Starlink depending on if they can offer you a deal, they often will...
- Mobile / 4G or Starlink is not dedicated bandwidth - this can fluctuate like crazy. A WISP can often offer dedicated bandwidth or at-least a minimum which is especially important when working from home. I fully bet over time Starlink will slow down further also or may even introduce data caps or a fair use policy.
- Starlink does have a long waiting list and is far from perfect as a service.

 

Don't get me wrong. I am not against Starlink but a WISP has a whole lot of points going for it and this should always be your first option if ADSL/VDSL or Fibre is unavailable or not suitable. Starlink is a game-changer when there are no other options.




quickymart
9032 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2809717 9-Nov-2021 07:32
PeanutPossum:
Linux:

 

Close to what town?

 



Just outside Taupo township

 

Looks like there's a few wireless options around Taupo.

Niscoupe
94 posts

Master Geek


  #2809722 9-Nov-2021 07:38
We have very similar circumstances just out of Wanganui. We are with Spark on unlimited ADSL which has become unreliable at best! They couldn't do anything wireless for us. I have recently gone to Wireless Nation with a brilliant outcome. Strength and speed is very good and their service has been just as good. We are on the 270GB package which is $109.90/month. They also do an unlimited Plan (off peak times) for $129.90/month. 

boosacnoodle
399 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2809733 9-Nov-2021 08:21
The geo locking on Spark is very approximate and to my knowledge locks to where you first turned it on from.

nztim
2338 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2809808 9-Nov-2021 11:44
do not use any providers FWA Modem outside the nominated address, while it will work, it is in breech of the T&C and may result in your service been disconnected

 

I second @michaelmurfy and find a local WISP (if there is one) - the other bone to pick with Starlink (apart form the power use) is the ground stations are in Australia, so in addition to the 20ms latency from the sky, you also have another 35ms latency to cross the tasman

 

The outskirts of Taupo and the little towns around the lake is an area seriously neglected by Chorus 




