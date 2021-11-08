PeanutPossum:

Can I ask how slow is "slow VDSL"?

The reason I ask is I have both VDSL and wireless 4G. Although the Speedtest app will give significantly higher download & upload speeds on 4G, I find the experience of my VDSL line far superior. Unlike 4G, the speeds are constant and there's far less latency. It's maddening when streaming or gaming. I can easily stream on as many as 6 devices simultaneously with no buffering and on highest available quality on VDSL. I can't even do that on two devices on 4G, and depending on the day/time of day, sometimes even one device. If the streaming platform has a variable bitrate then you'll see it change quality constantly when streaming something - one minute a pixelated mess, the next nice and sharp. That doesn't happen for me with VDSL.

For reference I get stable 50 down/12.5 up on VDSL and 70-140 down/25-40 up on 4G. It has been known to drop to as low as 20 down at times, but the problems I talked about include when speeds are at their highest (e.g. 2am on a middle of the week morning).

Unless "slow VDSL" is more like ADSL in therms of speed for your area, then I'd go with VDSL if it was me.

Oh, and if you're wondering why I have both, it's because the VDSL is a personal line and the wireless 4G is a work from home line. Both are with Spark. I have used Skinny 4G for my personal use as well and my experience was the same.