PeanutPossum:

Hey guys!
I'm in a bit of a pickle.
I'm moving house, and finding suitable internet is proving difficult.
The areas is very close to town (2km), and is across the road from an industrial park that has fibre.
Unfortunately as it is classified as rural, Spark can only offer me 300gb for $160 a month, or slow VDSL. Similar deal for other providers.
Cell coverage is great there, if I could get 4g Unlimited it would be perfect. Can I just use another address to sign up, and use it off location? Or are they vigilantly geo locked? Curious to know if anyone has any experience with this.
Starlink would be another good option, but compared to the $70 a month Unlimited 4g plan it is very expensive.
Any help much appreciated, cheers.