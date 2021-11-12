Thesmiths:

After various phone calls with a spark sales person, I have upgraded from adsl to a business flexible wireless plan, all sounds good so far…

now, new modem arrived, powered up and telephone plugged in, all worked ok..

now I put a few port forwarding rules in so I could contact my server from the internet and that’s when I hit a snag which I’m hoping someone knows the terminology or the right person to speak to…

now I’m trying to allow for example port 222 in from the internet and translated to port 22, ok I know it’s security by obscurity but it takes a lot of noise out, but the issue is it doesn’t seem to be getting though, iv examined the router logs and nada, then iv noticed I’m on a NAT LAN at sparks side… using a 100.100.x.x ip so I spoke to the help desk and tried to explain to them and one guy I spoke to after I had said I have put some pin holes in my firewall basically told me that I shouldn’t poke pins into the router (I kid you not…).

now I’m at a loss, I have tried to explain this to two different Helpdesk staff and I have to say, they were basically clueless, one wanted to know the model of the server - it is a HP DL350p running Linux.. oh I can’t help you with that… was the reply, I don’t need help with the server, I can do the admin on that just fine, I know no local software firewall is running at the moment so that’s not an issue

so has anybody a clue ? If not, who to speak to as trying to get past the first level helpdesk is frustrating as they don’t see it as an issue

whist the DSL was slow, it did work and the traffic came in fine, the new wireless thing is so far not the best thing since sliced bread…

Regards a frustrated IT engineer