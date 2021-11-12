Thesmiths:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Wireless router woes
#290457 12-Nov-2021 22:03
After various phone calls with a spark sales person, I have upgraded from adsl to a business flexible wireless plan, all sounds good so far…

 

now, new modem arrived, powered up and telephone plugged in, all worked ok..

 

now I put a few port forwarding rules in so I could contact my server from the internet and that’s when I hit a snag which I’m hoping someone knows the terminology or the right person to speak to…

 

now I’m trying to allow for example port 222 in from  the internet and translated to port 22, ok I know it’s security by obscurity but it takes a lot of noise out, but the issue is it doesn’t seem to be getting though, iv examined the router logs and nada, then iv noticed I’m on a NAT LAN at sparks side… using a 100.100.x.x ip so I spoke to the help desk and tried to explain to them and one guy I spoke to after I had said I have put some pin holes in my firewall basically told me that I shouldn’t poke pins into the router (I kid you not…).

 

now I’m at a loss, I have tried to explain this to two different Helpdesk staff and I have to say, they were basically clueless, one wanted to know the model of the server - it is a HP DL350p running Linux.. oh I can’t help you with that… was the reply, I don’t need help with the server, I can do the admin on that just fine, I know no local software firewall is running at the moment so that’s not an issue

 

so has anybody a clue ? If not, who to speak to as trying to get past the first level helpdesk is frustrating as they don’t see it as an issue 

 

whist the DSL was slow, it did work and the traffic came in fine, the new wireless thing is so far not the best thing since sliced bread…

 

Regards a frustrated IT engineer

 

 

  #2811991 12-Nov-2021 22:19
Spark FWA has CG-NAT - which means that your router WAN side actually has a private IP address and is natted a second time again to the internet

 

To get round this you you need a static IP which I believe is available on some FWA plans

 

pinging @cbrpilot who might be aware of pricing




  #2811993 12-Nov-2021 22:24
I’m assured that I have a static IP

 

i had one previously and it was one major item that I clarified with the sales person

 

 

  #2811995 12-Nov-2021 22:26
By default, on Wireless (4G/5G) broadband you'll be on CG-NAT which means no public IP. You've confirmed this by your IP range above.

 

Do you really need to forward ports? Could you get away with using for example Zerotier to access stuff on your network?

 

Otherwise you can pay for a Static IP here: https://www.spark.co.nz/forms/broadband-static-ip-request/




  #2811996 12-Nov-2021 22:28
Thesmiths:

 

I’m assured that I have a static IP

 

i had one previously and it was one major item that I clarified with the sales person

 

 

If your wan side has 100.100.x.x you do not have a Static IP you have a CG-NAT IP

 

Taken From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reserved_IP_addresses

 




  #2811999 12-Nov-2021 22:34
In that case, I’m furious as I previously paid for a static ip and was promised one by the sales person (I have this in a email)

 

now I have a system that can’t be managed remotely or even accessed, so this system is NBG to me…

  #2812001 12-Nov-2021 22:43
Here is your problem " was promised one by the sales person "

  #2812005 12-Nov-2021 22:49
Yes, I agree and I’m not a happy bunny about that…

 

Muttering under my breath “dammed snake oil sales droid



  #2812010 12-Nov-2021 23:21
If you have a static ip on fwa it terminates totally differently to the stand fwa.

My bet would be the static isnt provisioned correctly or you tried to take your ip from copper (which can require manual work at times)




  #2812373 13-Nov-2021 19:31
Evening Thesmiths, if you have got a 100.x IP address then this is obviously not the Static IP that you're wanting/needing.

 

I'd suggest you reach out to Spark via the normal channels and find out what's happening with your Static IP.  Until you have a Static IP none of the port fowarding you're setting up in your modem will not result in you receiving the traffic you're after.

 

Dave.




