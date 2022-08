cokemaster: @MaxineN - You can’t disable 4G on the Vodafone carrier bundle either.

It’s 5G on, 5G auto or 4G.

The 2degrees bundle lets you lock onto 2G, 3G and 4G, of course you lose the VoLTE option if you move off 4G.

I suspect the settings will change once they get their VoLTE approval and/or 5G settings