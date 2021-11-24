I recently switched from BigPipe 100/100 to Skinny Gigabit.

When the change happened, the new Skinny connection was provisioned on LAN2 on the ONT, so I switched the cable from LAN1 to LAN2 and everything came up fine.

I've been reliably and very consistently getting 930/540 speeds via wired speedtest ever since.

Tonight, I rebooted the router, and the internet stopped working altogether.

As part of the troubleshooting I tried plugging into LAN1 on the ONT. Internet came back! LAN2 now appears dead, service is coming through on LAN1.

However, speedtests are now consistently at almost exactly 320/320 across multiple tests.

I'm using the Skinny modem, factory defaults, fully wired connection, same client devices doing the speed testing.

I'll contact Skinny tomorrow, but in the interim, does anyone have any idea what's happened here?

It appears like I was initially provisioned on LAN2 at the correct speed, but subsequently something has changed on the Skinny or Enable side of things and it's not become apparent or kicked in until I rebooted the router?

Thoughts welcome...