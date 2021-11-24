Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny Gigabit Speed Issue
ashtonaut

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290641 24-Nov-2021 20:57
Send private message

I recently switched from BigPipe 100/100 to Skinny Gigabit.

 

When the change happened, the new Skinny connection was provisioned on LAN2 on the ONT, so I switched the cable from LAN1 to LAN2 and everything came up fine.

 

I've been reliably and very consistently getting 930/540 speeds via wired speedtest ever since.

 

Tonight, I rebooted the router, and the internet stopped working altogether.

 

As part of the troubleshooting I tried plugging into LAN1 on the ONT. Internet came back! LAN2 now appears dead, service is coming through on LAN1.

 

However, speedtests are now consistently at almost exactly 320/320 across multiple tests.

 

I'm using the Skinny modem, factory defaults, fully wired connection, same client devices doing the speed testing.

 

I'll contact Skinny tomorrow, but in the interim, does anyone have any idea what's happened here?

 

It appears like I was initially provisioned on LAN2 at the correct speed, but subsequently something has changed on the Skinny or Enable side of things and it's not become apparent or kicked in until I rebooted the router?

 

Thoughts welcome...

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
MaxineN
1007 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2818821 24-Nov-2021 21:05
Send private message

Sounds like a provisioning issue. 

 

I would get in contact with Skinny.

 

Profile may not have been applied correctly.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

ashtonaut

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818822 24-Nov-2021 21:08
Send private message

Yeah, that's what I suspect, strangely enough about 2 days after I was first connected I got what I thought was a duplicate email from Skinny congratulating me that my new connection was live. I thought it was strange at the time, as my connection had already been live for a couple of days. Perhaps there's a link there.

 

I'll contact them in the morning and see if they can straighten it out on their end.

Linux
8921 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818895 24-Nov-2021 22:22
Send private message

reboot everything and see if you are now Gb connection



ashtonaut

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818943 25-Nov-2021 05:50
Send private message

Have rebooted ONT and router, no change.

ashtonaut

471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2823390 2-Dec-2021 19:41
Send private message

Finally sorted, after more than a week of back and forth with Skinny.

 

No one ever explained it to me, but I suspect the following happened:

 

1) New Skinny 900/500 connection provisioned on ONT LAN2 (worked fine) alongside old BigPipe 100/100 connection on LAN1

 

2) Enable upgraded my old LAN1 BigPipe connection from 100/100 to 300/300 (part of the rollout currently happening), and somehow at the same time disabled my new Skinny connection on LAN2

 

I now have my Skinny 900/500 back up and running on LAN2. For some reason the old BigPipe connection on LAN1 is still live at 300/300, but I'll just ignore that and expect they'll cut it off in due course (I'm no longer paying for it).

 

A shame it took more than a week to get Skinny/Enable to sort this pretty simple issue out, but all is now well again...

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 