Hi, I have signed up for the Max Fibre Plan and have requested for a modem.

I have read somewhere that Spark would send the SM1 to those who signed up for Max Fibre Plan and SM2 for Max Wireless Broadband Plan. This is somewhat disappointed as the SM2 specs is more advance then SM1.

Has anyone managed to request Spark to exchange to SM2 once you received your SM1? Performance wise how much better is SM2 comparing with SM1?

Thanks