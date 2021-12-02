I have signed up to Skinnys fibre broadband deal giving 6 months free on a new 12 month contract. I am moving into a new house on a particular day in mid December, and the current owners are moving out the day before. So I set my move in date as the start date for the Skinny connection.

However Skinny have contacted me to say that there is a problem and they can't process the order. This is because the current owners have arranged to cancel their internet connection the day before I arranged for Skinny to connect my connection, and Chorus have an open service order to disconnect and already active connection. Skinny have said that they can't process my order until Chorus have disconnected the connection, as they can only process one thing at a time, apparently to 'avoid confusion'.

Because it isn't my current connection, Skinny have said I need to wait for the disconnection before they can process the order, and then there will be downtime. I potentially could have to wait weeks without an internet connection. It also sounds like I may lose the special 6 month free deal if they have to process the order after I move in, as the deal ends on the 8th December, which is before I move in.

This doesn't sound right because surely people moving house is a normal process. Is there something that is normally done in this situation? Obviously the current owners do need to cancel their contract with their current ISP, but can the actual Chorus broadband connection be transferred to me on the date it is cancelled. It seems odd that this situation has occurred, because I would have thought this would be a very common occurance as people move house all the time and expect services to be continuous.

Anyone had this problem and know what to do so I can get it connected on the day I move in? This may be helpful for others in the future who encounter the same problem.