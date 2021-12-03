One of the challenges with Telcos (or most other sectors) is customer service investment. Telcos are no longer the cash cows they once were, they still have ongoing technology investments (eg. 3G, 4G, 5G) and with over the top services... it is a tight game. Customer service roles are not that glamorous too, with low pay and high turnover... and often make up the single largest costs on a normal balance sheet. It also doesn't help that certain Telcos have had a track record of investing in non-core areas with less than satisfactory results... which places further burdens on the earnings that they get.

There is a lot of focus on 'doing more with less'. Sometimes this is with restructures (certain Telcos are infamous for their frequency of these), sometimes this is by not filling roles and sometimes this is by loading up the agent to work on as many things as possible. There are certain toolsets out there which will look at what a customer is saying and suggest templated responses... and with pressure on agents through handle time and concurrency factors - they're being pushed to be fast and faster. Potentially to the point where auto suggest wins out. With offshoring, depending on the commercials, there may be volumetric KPI's eg. Volume of calls, Handle times, Sales targets/incentives. Switching from realtime messaging to delayed messaging is a cost saving too, as they can stretch out their resource planning to optimal levels rather than planning for peaks... and with delayed messaging, waiting a 1 hour is pretty much the same as waiting 2 hours.

Now in theory - these are all quantitate measures within the contact centre and ideally you have qualitative measures such as NPS which is supposed to capture how customers gauge the experience... but in practice, NPS/customer satisfaction is low for Telcos (just look at the consumer org surveys), wait times are high, plans/grandfathering policies/excess usage are geared towards making more $, that NPS will typically always be low even if the service is great.

Fibre is one of the interesting game changes... for power companies. They can branch out into Fibre with the focus on locking the customer into as many of their branded services as possible, fibre demands on customer service are a lot lower than copper and this presents a very real threat to traditional telcos over time. Some power companies may very well be comfortable running razor thin margins that standalone Telcos can't do in the long term.

Delayed messaging out of hours is great, for general account enquiries or even billing questions. But to employ it as one of the primary methods of contact when you need support right now (eg. tech support or actioning a plan change) is less than ideal. Granted, there are some online tools out there but they don't work for all scenarios and there are sometimes complex situations where you want a person in your corner rather than a chatbot.