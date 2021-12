I moved my Dad's internet connection from BigPipe to Skinny (to take advantage of the 6 months free deal - why pay more for the exact same thing?).

Since moving, his IP address is changing on a daily basis.

I also moved, but don't have this problem. He is using the same router etc., the only difference is that he is on the Ultrafast Fibre network, not Chorus.

Is there an explanation for this? I understand that the IP would occasionally change, but every day?