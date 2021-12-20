I am on Skinny Prepaid and occasionally I get sent text messages from firms that require a reply. Usually from doctor, dentist, garage etc that want confirmation of appointment. The all come from a message services usually a 4 digit number. I cannot reply to these messages which is a real pain.
It I try to reply it fails. I am guessing that Skinny will not allow replies on a prepaid phone. But have no idea why. It is a very minor expense from Skinnys end.
Is there any answer to this without also having to add extra money each month which expires each month used or not