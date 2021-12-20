Money doesn’t expire each month. You only have to top up once a year to keep balance.

I’m on the $16 prepay one. I carry about $3 above this on my account for charged text’s, voice mail, and the odd data binge.

The text’s you’re trying to reply to are probably charged text’s. I do myself find it annoying to pay to confirm a Doctors appointment etc, when I have text’s on my plan. I’ll need to filter charged ones out sometime and just not reply. Forgot to reply to one once and appointment still there when turned up.

Most voice messages I don’t check with either, I just call back number if it’s one I know. Have minutes that expire each month. Last looked Skinny charge 20 cents to check vs some others who take minute off balance.

Overall I’m very happy with Skinny. I think the text’s that are charged is 20 cents for confirming appointments, so if wish to reply carry a small excess balance. I’ve only tested it once but looks like it makes no difference if don’t reply.

Edited: Took word bother out, and tried to make less negative, as Skinny does provide good service overall.