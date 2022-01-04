quickymart

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Xtra/Spark not resolving some URL's
#293184 4-Jan-2022 21:59
Evening,

 

Tried to go to The Spinoff before on my Spark fibre connection (Windows 10 desktop PC, ethernet connection), no go. Ditto for the Lego Ideas site. Happening from Firefox, Chrome and Edge.

 

Restarted the router and the PC, still no go. Tried from my mobile over the wifi using the same router and that works fine.

 

Is there some weird DNS setting I should be checking on my Windows 10 PC? Note that everything was working fine yesterday and I have changed anything. I'm a bit out of touch with checking DNS these days.

  #2843248 4-Jan-2022 22:24
https://developers.cloudflare.com/1.1.1.1/setup-1.1.1.1/windows

I been using this...

  #2843272 4-Jan-2022 23:00
Have you been using 1.1.1.1 because you've been having problems, or have you just 'randomly' been using it?

  #2843340 5-Jan-2022 07:28
No issues here.

Have you tried a DNS flush?
Have you checked your network adapter settings to confirm what DNS you're using?



  #2843345 5-Jan-2022 08:04
rscole86: No issues here.

Have you tried a DNS flush?
Have you checked your network adapter settings to confirm what DNS you're using?

 

Thanks, just tried the first idea, no change after running the command.

 

Checked the second, set to automatic.

  #2843348 5-Jan-2022 08:09
Have you checked the browsers in incognito, or private modes?

Do you have a VPN running?

Any new software installed? Overly aggressive internet security package?

  #2843354 5-Jan-2022 08:31
rscole86: Have you checked the browsers in incognito, or private modes?

 

Do you have a VPN running?

 

Any new software installed? Overly aggressive internet security package?

 

First one: Firefox in private mode: no change

 


Second one: no

 


Third one: no, no new software; no internet security that I'm aware of.

 

Not sure if this is relevant or not, but if the site has a www in front instead of just the domain it seems it work - although I still can't get to some, like The Spinoff (even using www.thespinoff.co.nz).

  #2843355 5-Jan-2022 08:37
you may have blocked the website by accident?



  #2843359 5-Jan-2022 08:45
It's two different ones though (that I know of so far, at least):

 

https://thespinoff.co.nz/

 

https://ideas.lego.com/

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2843362 5-Jan-2022 09:01
What happens when you ping/nslookup those addresses?

  #2843365 5-Jan-2022 09:21
I tried pinging Stuff to check and that was fine - nslookup for The Spinoff below too:

 

 

I know something ain't right somewhere on my machine, but am wracking my brains trying to figure out where it might be.

  #2843372 5-Jan-2022 09:35
So it looks like it’s resolving properly - try performing a network reset on the device

  #2843475 5-Jan-2022 10:18
Sorry to trouble you all with this - problem solved. An app I hardly use had updated and this was stopping some HTTP traffic. I've corrected the relevant setting and it's all working normally again now.

 

My apologies, and thank you for all the assistance provided.

