quickymart

Evening,

Tried to go to The Spinoff before on my Spark fibre connection (Windows 10 desktop PC, ethernet connection), no go. Ditto for the Lego Ideas site. Happening from Firefox, Chrome and Edge.

Restarted the router and the PC, still no go. Tried from my mobile over the wifi using the same router and that works fine.

Is there some weird DNS setting I should be checking on my Windows 10 PC? Note that everything was working fine yesterday and I have changed anything. I'm a bit out of touch with checking DNS these days.