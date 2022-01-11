getontoit99

Background

The boating club has Spark Wireless Broadband (Huawei B618s-65d) and a landline service using SIP.

A new hi resolution web cam blows out the data cap on the wireless broadband and due to limited local capacity, Spark doesn’t want to keep selling us add-on gigabytes. The webcam settings could be adjusted to consume less data but for a variety of reasons, the preferred solution is to get UFB.

The clubhouse is approximately 200m from the road. A previous estimate from Chorus to run in UFB was about $5,000.

An alternative is to use a radio link from the gate to the clubhouse. Mains power is there and there's already somewhere for the radio unit. A weather-proof box for the ONT and PoE injector will be needed.

In this situation the fibre run would be no more than 20m.

Landline

From this forum it seems that Spark delivers landline services on UFB using the TEL jack on the ONT.

This won’t work in the radio link scenario described above, as the ONT will be 200m from the clubhouse.

Question

Given that the current Spark Wireless Broadband uses SIP from the ATA built in to the Huawei B618s, would Spark be open to letting the club continue using the SIP service but with a stand-alone ATA, or with whatever router comes with the UFB service?

Any guidance will be appreciated. What have I forgotten?😀