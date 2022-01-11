getontoit99

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using SIP for Spark Landline with Spark UFB, in place of ONT TEL jack
Background

 

The boating club has Spark Wireless Broadband (Huawei B618s-65d) and a landline service using SIP.

 

A new hi resolution web cam blows out the data cap on the wireless broadband and due to limited local capacity, Spark doesn’t want to keep selling us add-on gigabytes. The webcam settings could be adjusted to consume less data but for a variety of reasons, the preferred solution is to get UFB.

 

The clubhouse is approximately 200m from the road. A previous estimate from Chorus to run in UFB was about $5,000.

 

An alternative is to use a radio link from the gate to the clubhouse. Mains power is there and there's already somewhere for the radio unit. A weather-proof box for the ONT and PoE injector will be needed.

 

In this situation the fibre run would be no more than 20m.

 

Landline

 

From this forum it seems that Spark delivers landline services on UFB using the TEL jack on the ONT.

 

This won’t work in the radio link scenario described above, as the ONT will be 200m from the clubhouse.

 

Question

 

Given that the current Spark Wireless Broadband uses SIP from the ATA built in to the Huawei B618s, would Spark be open to letting the club continue using the SIP service but with a stand-alone ATA, or with whatever router comes with the UFB service?

 

 

 

Any guidance will be appreciated. What have I forgotten?😀

Sparks VOIP service is a managed service (either ONT or ATA)

 

An Idea would be

 

* Have Spark activate the second port on the ONT at the far location

 

* Get a Mikrotik Wireless Wire kit to link the two sites https://www.snappernet.co.nz/product/14301/mikrotik-rblhgg-60adkitr2-wireless-wire-dish-preconfigured-60ghz-pair (these are sold preconfigured and secured so are zero touch)

 

* Port the number to Hero/2talk SIP service and use an ATA at the far end of the bridge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




I second the port to Hero. Their plans are cheap enough that you can even forward your number to your mobile or just throw in a cheap ATA.

I use this in my professional capacity - my “DDI” directly routes to my mobile and I put a few hours of calling through it each month.




What's the chance of getting club members to help out digging a conduit from the gate to the Clubhouse??

 

Even if Chorus don't use it for the Fibre, it would allow you to drop one of the levels of complexity by removing the  wireless link 



You can see if Spark are happy to supply their wireless landline only option, then add fibre. Probably cost a fair bit more though.

 

 




Wow, thanks for the quick responses.

 

Should have said that I work in IT with a focus on networking and I've had experience with Ubiquiti wireless access points and P-P products. Where I'm out of touch is with what service providers choose to provide or allow and in what combinations. 

 

1.  So, I gather that Spark won't provide the option of using their SIP service if you have their UFB.  (It would have been so easy....)

2.  Yes, porting to Hero looks good. I've used them with a Windows SIP client previously so don't anticipate any issues with setting up an ATA.

 

3.  Why would Spark need to activate the second port on the ONT? I expected that the radio would connect to LAN1 on the ONT, same as at my house?

 

 

 

The image shows what I have in mind.

 

 

 

 

 

You are in porirua? happy to come out and look at this




I have line of sight from here haha, would make for a nice P2P link!
Is there UTP from the street that could be reused?
Could you get a free chorus install to the boat shed closest to the road, then wireless back from there to avoid needing to build a cabinet?
2degrees Broadband for example provides their VoIP service via the voice port on the router instead; you’d be able to use that via a wireless bridge also.

