Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark in Auckland / north down today
arcon

#293400 18-Jan-2022 16:39
Auckland Central, whole of North Shore up to Whangaparoa has had outages for 4 hours so far. Not sure if its everyone or sporadic.
Anyone know the cause or an ETA? Spark app has no details.

RunningMan
  #2853004 18-Jan-2022 16:48
Mobile / UFB / xDSL ?

RunningMan
  #2853005 18-Jan-2022 16:49
Oh, there it is on the Spark Outages pages https://www.spark.co.nz/outages/

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2853029 18-Jan-2022 18:05
For those that dont visit the site..... :)

 

 

 

We are aware of a problem affecting Fibre Broadband and Voice services in the Auckland Region, our technicians are currently investigating. Once it is all back up and running this message will be removed, we apologise for any inconvenience.

 

 

 

I'm on 2D in Stanmore Bay and no issues, so just Spark I guess.




Zeusssy
  #2853042 18-Jan-2022 18:36
Connections should have come back 17:30ish. 
Looks like 98%+ self restored then and we are back to pre-outage levels.

 

If you're still down, reboot and test again.

 

 

insane
  #2853054 18-Jan-2022 19:14
I guess the Christmas brownout has ended then :P

Those big Christmas dinners creating fat fingers :)

