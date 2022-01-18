Auckland Central, whole of North Shore up to Whangaparoa has had outages for 4 hours so far. Not sure if its everyone or sporadic.
Anyone know the cause or an ETA? Spark app has no details.
Mobile / UFB / xDSL ?
Oh, there it is on the Spark Outages pages https://www.spark.co.nz/outages/
We are aware of a problem affecting Fibre Broadband and Voice services in the Auckland Region, our technicians are currently investigating. Once it is all back up and running this message will be removed, we apologise for any inconvenience.
I'm on 2D in Stanmore Bay and no issues, so just Spark I guess.
Connections should have come back 17:30ish.
Looks like 98%+ self restored then and we are back to pre-outage levels.
If you're still down, reboot and test again.