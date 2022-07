boosacnoodle: gehenna:

Only Apple at this point I believe.



A quick Google would reveal this device is in fact supported.

Unfortunately page linked just states basic eSIM support for the Galaxy Watch 4 and suggests 'One Number' number sharing isn't supported unless it's Apple.I did try just using a normal Spark eSIM on the watch September last year but it gets a different phone number and relies on the handset to forward calls by either bluetooth/wi-fi or LTE over Samsung cloud, which was a terrible experience. I don't think I ever successfully got a call and only once managed to get a text from my phone when I was away from it... Usually it just showered me with missed call or text alerts once I got back into bluetooth range. Basically for the watch to get anything it would have to be called or messaged directly on the separate number.My watch lost it's old pre-pay eSIM when I had a fault repaired under warranty and I haven't bothered to reconnect it based on my previous experience, but if anyone has had a different experience recently I would be keen to hear...