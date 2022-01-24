Does anyone know if this works with Samsung handsets and the Galaxy Watch 4 LTE? Or is there Apple specific things that occur behind the scenes that prevent this from working on other LTE watches?
Only Apple at this point I believe.
gehenna:
A quick Google would reveal this device is in fact supported.
Very cool, I'm going to get on that then. Thanks for googling, some of us don't have time.
boosacnoodle:gehenna:
