Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark One Number on Galaxy Watch4?
#293477 24-Jan-2022 23:15

Does anyone know if this works with Samsung handsets and the Galaxy Watch 4 LTE? Or is there Apple specific things that occur behind the scenes that prevent this from working on other LTE watches?

  #2855933 25-Jan-2022 08:31
Only Apple at this point I believe.

  #2855941 25-Jan-2022 09:02
A quick Google would reveal this device is in fact supported.

  #2856062 25-Jan-2022 12:36
Very cool, I'm going to get on that then.  Thanks for googling, some of us don't have time.

 

 



  #2856160 25-Jan-2022 16:24

Unfortunately page linked just states basic eSIM support for the Galaxy Watch 4 and suggests 'One Number' number sharing isn't supported unless it's Apple.

I did try just using a normal Spark eSIM on the watch September last year but it gets a different phone number and relies on the handset to forward calls by either bluetooth/wi-fi or LTE over Samsung cloud, which was a terrible experience. I don't think I ever successfully got a call and only once managed to get a text from my phone when I was away from it... Usually it just showered me with missed call or text alerts once I got back into bluetooth range. Basically for the watch to get anything it would have to be called or messaged directly on the separate number.

My watch lost it's old pre-pay eSIM when I had a fault repaired under warranty and I haven't bothered to reconnect it based on my previous experience, but if anyone has had a different experience recently I would be keen to hear...

