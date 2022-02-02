Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)One number wearable plan
#293615 2-Feb-2022 14:29
Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife has a apple watch 5 GPS + Cellular, with which we use the one number wearable plan through Spark, all works fine, no issues to date.

 

However just today received emails stating that the existing mobile plan we are on with Spark is no more and we will be transitioned on the 24th of March. After running the numbers it will be a significant increase in the monthly bill. Not happy.

 

So now looking at alternative providers, but the one wrinkle is that one number plan. I don't see anything like it, especially as the apple watch uses an eSIM which I believe only Spark offer at this point.

 

Looking for suggestions?

Create new topic
  #2860680 2-Feb-2022 14:31
When it comes to eSim your only choice currently is Spark, however both Vodafone and 2degrees (and hopefully their MVNOs) are due to bring it out soon

  #2861454 3-Feb-2022 21:11
DjShadow:

 

When it comes to eSim your only choice currently is Spark, however both Vodafone and 2degrees (and hopefully their MVNOs) are due to bring it out soon

 

 

Don't make me bring up... the thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=249197




and


  #2861462 3-Feb-2022 21:41
Currently, Spark can charge what they want because there is no competition here. You're stuck with Spark, there is no ETA to when the other providers will be offering it and nobody on Geekzone will break their NDA's or tell you non-public information before it is public so no point asking.




