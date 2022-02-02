Hi all,

My wife has a apple watch 5 GPS + Cellular, with which we use the one number wearable plan through Spark, all works fine, no issues to date.

However just today received emails stating that the existing mobile plan we are on with Spark is no more and we will be transitioned on the 24th of March. After running the numbers it will be a significant increase in the monthly bill. Not happy.

So now looking at alternative providers, but the one wrinkle is that one number plan. I don't see anything like it, especially as the apple watch uses an eSIM which I believe only Spark offer at this point.

Looking for suggestions?