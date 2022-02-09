Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lxsw20

2945 posts

Uber Geek


#293697 9-Feb-2022 10:04
I seem to be having a bit of an issue with Spark visual voicemail. When installed, the phone no longer rings if someone calls me, all calls go direct to Voicemail. 

 

 

 

This has now happened on 2 different spark numbers for me, but both on the same phone iPhone 12 Pro. I've had a look through call forwarding etc and I can't see anything weird going on there?

 

 

 

It's no big deal, I've just gone back to standard voicemail, more just interested in if i'm the only one or if there is any obvious gotcha i've missed.

insane
3026 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2863829 9-Feb-2022 10:13
Have you restricted any app permissions?

lxsw20

2945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863834 9-Feb-2022 10:20
Nope, app had full permissions it requested.

alsta
228 posts

Master Geek


  #2863860 9-Feb-2022 10:59
Have you tried the "Reset voicemail diversions" button in the app preferences?

 

Also - I wonder if you have a really low number of rings set before it diverts? Might need to change that via the voice menu in voicemail? (although that would also break normal voicemail....)




lxsw20

2945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863863 9-Feb-2022 11:04
I found the reset option, will give it a go outside of work time, i just need to be able to take calls for now. I only set up VVM yesterday and noticed all my calls going to Voicemail since then.

 

Ring duration is just set to whatever the default is. 20 seconds or so?

steve98
1337 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2864106 9-Feb-2022 14:55
I found this service so buggy and unreliable I had to remove it. Calls and voicemail are too important to be left to chance. Don't know why they couldn't have just supported the native visual voicemail clients built into iOS and Android.

Zeusssy
24 posts

Geek


  #2864335 9-Feb-2022 20:12
Had a quick look, no known issue currently.
Found an iph12 and tested with/without VoLTE and from multiple provider A parties and couldn't replicate so would likely be needing to look at the specific calls made and what happened.
I assume of course that since you are trying to use the visual voicemail app that you are using Spark voicemail and not a third party.

lxsw20

2945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2865176 11-Feb-2022 09:57
Correct, using the Spark Visual Voicemail App.

 

 

 

Happy to send you call details if you want to take a look, but don't feel you have to.

