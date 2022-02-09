I seem to be having a bit of an issue with Spark visual voicemail. When installed, the phone no longer rings if someone calls me, all calls go direct to Voicemail.
This has now happened on 2 different spark numbers for me, but both on the same phone iPhone 12 Pro. I've had a look through call forwarding etc and I can't see anything weird going on there?
It's no big deal, I've just gone back to standard voicemail, more just interested in if i'm the only one or if there is any obvious gotcha i've missed.