I am using the standard skinny/spark supplied Arcadyan VRV9517. it is on a VDSL connection with only 1.5mbps upload. at times of peak load the upload is saturated impacting all users, so I am attempting to configure the QoS settings on the device. the primary goal of using the QoS settings is to ideally limit each user to a maximum bandwidth, but I don't think this is possible, however if the QoS is any good and is able to work effectively then priority of voice and virtual desktop traffic would be best.

A few questions. does auto detect mode of the bandwidth work (I assume this is best if it takes the line rate as it will update to any actual variances over time). if it doesn't work - what units do you use to put a bandwidth figure in - ie is it in b/mb/or gb??? picture below shows the relevant setting. Does this then assist in interleaving and sharing upload bandwidth, even if QoS isn't set or fully set?.

If I start specifying QoS settings, what happens to traffic that isn't quantified - does it honour DSCP settings in some type of way, or is not specified traffic dumped into the default queue or something? am I better to have no QoS settings, as that will make it worse (unintended traffic dumped into default queue), or to define it? what is the router actually doing when you choose a QoS setting like voice? is there a lookup table that correlates voice to a DSCP setting or to port mapping or something? does video class include video conferencing or just streaming youtube and movies? (ive dropped it to a low priority assuming movies). I'm Keen to know if anybody has any detailed experience in these devices - there doesn't seem to be much technical information online on them (unless its behind some kinda support portal I need to get access to - links please :))