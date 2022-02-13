Chrisblobster

Hi there, my partner is living with her parents while her house in Chch is sorted out by EQC - her parents have an Unplan Spark fibre 100 + landline plan that costs $81 minimum per month up to 60 GB, then $91 per month from 60 - 120 GB, then $101 if data exceeds 120 GB. They are watching Netflix and On Demand so are sometimes exceeding tier 1 data allowance, so I suggested (as they wish to watch more and more streaming TV etc) they just get onto the unlimited Everyday fibre plan as they're not needing super high speed (50 Mbps would be fine for them), but they have been told by Spark that Everyday is NOT available at their address - when I check their address on the Spark website Everyday Fibre DOES come up... are they being lied to? 😒

Your thoughts, and possible actions I could recommend her family take?

Regards, Chris, Chch