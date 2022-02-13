Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark says Everyday Fibre not available, despite Unplan Fibre 100 + landline already in use
Chrisblobster

Geek


#293781 13-Feb-2022 12:27
Hi there, my partner is living with her parents while her house in Chch is sorted out by EQC - her parents have an Unplan Spark fibre 100 + landline plan that costs $81 minimum per month up to 60 GB, then $91 per month from 60 - 120 GB, then $101 if data exceeds 120 GB. They are watching Netflix and On Demand so are sometimes exceeding tier 1 data allowance, so I suggested (as they wish to watch more and more streaming TV etc) they just get onto the unlimited Everyday fibre plan as they're not needing super high speed (50 Mbps would be fine for them), but they have been told by Spark that Everyday is NOT available at their address - when I check their address on the Spark website Everyday Fibre DOES come up... are they being lied to? 😒

 

Your thoughts, and possible actions I could recommend her family take?

 

Regards, Chris, Chch

cokemaster
Exited
Uber Geek

  #2867457 13-Feb-2022 12:45
There are two possible suggestions:
A. Use the complaint process on the Spark website. This will take a few days but fairly sure you’ll get a resolution.
B. Vote with your feet over to another ISP. Eg. Orcon, 2 Degrees,
Voyager, Vodafone or Slingshot. You’ll probably find that they’re cheaper and offer the same or better service.




Chrisblobster

Geek


  #2867461 13-Feb-2022 12:55
cokemaster: There are two possible suggestions:
A. Use the complaint process on the Spark website. This will take a few days but fairly sure you’ll get a resolution.
B. Vote with your feet over to another ISP. Eg. Orcon, 2 Degrees,
Voyager, Vodafone or Slingshot. You’ll probably find that they’re cheaper and offer the same or better service.

 

I'll chat to them about it. Another option is to add fibre broadband to their Sky TV plan, although to be honest I think there are many options that will work out better than what they currently have.

 

Cheers, Chris, Chch

cyril7
Uber Geek

  #2867470 13-Feb-2022 13:31
Hi, did you specfically ask for the 50/10 everyday plan, as I dont believe that is offered on Enable, assuming they are your LFC, they only do 30/10, that may be why the rep said its not available, I see know reason why the would lie to you, mis understand yes, but lie is a bit far, what have they to hide.

 

That all said, if they are currently paying for Sky, then a 300/100 for $69 on Sky is a no brainer.

 

Cyril



Spyware
Uber Geek

  #2867472 13-Feb-2022 13:38
Everyday plan on Enable is 50/20. https://www.spark.co.nz/help/other/terms/personal-terms/everyday-fibre-terms/




cyril7
Uber Geek

  #2867474 13-Feb-2022 13:42
OK stand corrected, it used to only be 30/10, purhaps it was adjusted with all the other speeds bumps recently rolled out.

 

Cyril

Chrisblobster

Geek


  #2867478 13-Feb-2022 13:58
cyril7:

 

Hi, did you specfically ask for the 50/10 everyday plan, as I dont believe that is offered on Enable, assuming they are your LFC, they only do 30/10, that may be why the rep said its not available, I see know reason why the would lie to you, mis understand yes, but lie is a bit far, what have they to hide.

 

That all said, if they are currently paying for Sky, then a 300/100 for $69 on Sky is a no brainer.

 

Cyril

 

 

I'm not sure what transpired between Spark and my partner and her parents when they setup their deal, but yes - it would make sense that 50/10 is not available if Enable can only provision 30/10. I'm curious then why Spark would create a plan that all of Chch couldn't use since Enable was LFC for most the entirety of the city.

 

I'll chat to my partner and her parents about bundling fibre + Sky, although I think they're not very keen to keep using Sky - there are plenty of other options better than what they currently have 👍

 

Cheers, Chris, Chch

Chrisblobster

Geek


  #2867481 13-Feb-2022 14:05
Spyware:

 

Everyday plan on Enable is 50/20. https://www.spark.co.nz/help/other/terms/personal-terms/everyday-fibre-terms/

 

 

Well spotted - oh well, my partner buzzed Spark not that long ago about getting the Everyday deal - from reading those TAC it seems there is no reason Spark cannot put them on an Everyday plan

 

Regards, Chris, Chch



rugrat
Uber Geek

  #2867551 13-Feb-2022 14:57
If they’re paying for Netflix, what about the next plan up from everyday.
It’ll cost $15 more but comes with free Netflix HD which is currently $18.50.

cbrpilot
Ultimate Geek

  #2867965 14-Feb-2022 08:49
Hi Chrisblobster,  this sounds like a prequalification issue where something is telling Spark that Fibre is not available at that address.  Can't speculate as to why this occurred and it may have been a temporary error.

 

Can you change plans online?  That is generally the easiest way to do this.  PM me if you have any issues.

 

Dave.




Spyware
Uber Geek

  #2869318 16-Feb-2022 06:45
According to Enable advert in The Press this morning the 30/10 will go to 50/20 at end of month.




