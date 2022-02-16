Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Mobile - poor performance in Whakatane CBD
blair003

557 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293842 16-Feb-2022 17:31
Send private message

Hello,

 

Is anyone else here in Whakatane and having poor performance with Spark Mobile nowadays?

 

I'm in the middle of testing a mobile-data solution for a client. I'm was doing speedtests in CBD around 2pm and seeing an unstable 2-4Mbit down and 6-8 Mbit up. Not sure why the upstream speed wasbetter than download. I haven't done speedtests in a long time, use WiFi/fibre mostly these days. As of right now I am getting 9/9Mbit.

 

I went over the hill to Ohope at around 4.30pm today and get several hundred megabit down(!)

 

Unrelated but anecdotally there is a lot more poor reception/dropped calls in fairly built up surrounding towns (such as Awakeri) that wasn't a problem a couple of years ago.

 

Do Spark just generally lack the mobile capacity here now or is something else going on? (or is it just me?)

Create new topic
wratterus
1501 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869813 16-Feb-2022 17:41
Send private message

Were you definitely on 4G when testing?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
blair003

557 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2869826 16-Feb-2022 17:57
Send private message

Yeah, 4G LTE Band 28

 

It is improving now somewhat, just got 16/11Mbit.. but very peaky download -- it is much more consistent uploading (still, I wouldn't have posted if I got a number like that earlier). I wonder if it will continue to improve as more people leave the 'CBD'?

DjShadow
3855 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2869830 16-Feb-2022 18:01
Send private message

Vodafone has 5G coverage there if that is an option



blair003

557 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2869832 16-Feb-2022 18:05
Send private message

Yep, I will be forced to get a Vodafone SIM as well. I am testing on a dual-SIM device so did plan to have both for where one had better coverage than the other, I just didn't expect that downtown Whakatane would be a place spark was weak (if indeed the problem is Spark).

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2869836 16-Feb-2022 18:18
Send private message

Dont get your hopes up with Vodafone 5G, very limited backhaul from a lot of sites




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Linux
9115 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869850 16-Feb-2022 18:45
Send private message

SparkNZ is hard out selling FWA to not pay wholesale tax so sounds like network overload

DjShadow
3855 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2869851 16-Feb-2022 18:47
Send private message

Is there any reason why your client can't use Fibre or are you working on a backup solution?



gajan
241 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869871 16-Feb-2022 19:51
Send private message

OP - DM me some locations and perhaps time(s) - I will get it checked out. Thanks.




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

blair003

557 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2886061 14-Mar-2022 16:21
Send private message

It was a temporary/backup solution.

 

I would say Spark just has insufficient capacity in this area for whatever reason these days. I guess it's not TERRIBLE, but 5-10x slower than vodafone in terms of throughput, and double the latency and jitter. These are my unscientific observations from random testing mostly in the 2-6pm range since my original post.

KiwiSurfer
1022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886174 14-Mar-2022 19:17
Send private message

nztim:

 

Dont get your hopes up with Vodafone 5G, very limited backhaul from a lot of sites

 

 

Surely they're using fibre for backhaul from most sites now? I hardly ever see any microwave links these days.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 