Hello,

Is anyone else here in Whakatane and having poor performance with Spark Mobile nowadays?

I'm in the middle of testing a mobile-data solution for a client. I'm was doing speedtests in CBD around 2pm and seeing an unstable 2-4Mbit down and 6-8 Mbit up. Not sure why the upstream speed wasbetter than download. I haven't done speedtests in a long time, use WiFi/fibre mostly these days. As of right now I am getting 9/9Mbit.

I went over the hill to Ohope at around 4.30pm today and get several hundred megabit down(!)

Unrelated but anecdotally there is a lot more poor reception/dropped calls in fairly built up surrounding towns (such as Awakeri) that wasn't a problem a couple of years ago.

Do Spark just generally lack the mobile capacity here now or is something else going on? (or is it just me?)