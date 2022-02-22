nunasdream

I moved into a house Friday, the previous owners requested disconnection of a phone line on Friday. It's now Tuesday, and I cannot get ADSL connected (Through Bigpipe). I have sent numerous emails with proof of ownership, but the line is still there and I still have no internet because they cannot submit a service order until the other one is closed.

As for why ADSL, Fibre isn't installed yet so I need Enable to arrange that. So, ADSL is a temporary thing.

Any idea how I can get the existing thing cancelled ASAP? Tethering is costing me a fortune.