ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)How to get a Chorus Service order actually processed so Bigpipe can connect ADSL?
nunasdream

Master Geek


#293922 22-Feb-2022 13:23
I moved into a house Friday, the previous owners requested disconnection of a phone line on Friday. It's now Tuesday, and I cannot get ADSL connected (Through Bigpipe).  I have sent numerous emails with proof of ownership, but the line is still there and I still have no internet because they cannot submit a service order until the other one is closed.

 

As for why ADSL, Fibre isn't installed yet so I need Enable to arrange that. So, ADSL is a temporary thing. 

 

Any idea how I can get the existing thing cancelled ASAP? Tethering is costing me a fortune.

quickymart
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2872727 22-Feb-2022 14:24
Are you in contact with the previous owners?

nunasdream

Master Geek


  #2872728 22-Feb-2022 14:25
Yes, and they requested it to be disconnected ASAP. It's just Slingshot that have scheduled it for the 24th and won't move it forward. It's ridiculous that it's my house and I can't get the old service disconnected.

michaelmurfy
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872742 22-Feb-2022 15:01
Also there are better providers around these days. BigPipe is basically abandoned so would recommend looking at other providers. Skinny have a pretty good offer running if you're wanting Fibre installed (just set up a new connection with them) else Voyager if you're wanting a Static IP ($15 once-off for a static IPv4 + /56 IPv6).




nunasdream

Master Geek


  #2872767 22-Feb-2022 15:06
Under contract still so cannot change. :(

Spyware
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2872830 22-Feb-2022 16:41
Can't you just use the Slingshot connection for the moment.




Linux
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872835 22-Feb-2022 17:01
You will need to wait for the 24th you are not the account holder of the current connection you have zero rights

nztim
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2872875 22-Feb-2022 19:04
Doesn’t matter if you own the house or not, if there is an in-flight service order on the line Chorus cannot move faster, you have have to wait end of story

