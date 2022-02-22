I recently had an issue with the Huawei cellular modem from Spark. The speed had dropped way off over a 3 week period to about 1 mbps.

I called Spark helpdesk on 120 and went through the standard restart and reset your modem and was then advised to monitor and call back if it persisted.

I advised that I could do a speedtest, they hadn't suggested this, too hard??

I could also advise them what my speeds had been a few weeks ago to demonstrate the decline.

Faced with this info, the service desk than said they would do something at their end to see if it helped.

It sure did, back up to 13 mbps approx.

I asked what they did and was advised they reset the service at their end.

So my issue is, why didn't they do this initially, and why did it need reset. Dont they monitor performance automatically?

Or are they happy for speed to deteriorate so they can get more people on the limited service.