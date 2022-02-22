Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Cellular modem issue
therog

11 posts

Geek


#293926 22-Feb-2022 15:42
Send private message

I recently had an issue with the Huawei cellular modem from Spark.  The speed had dropped way off over a 3 week period to about 1 mbps.

 

I called Spark helpdesk on 120 and went through the standard restart and reset your modem and was then advised to monitor and call back if it persisted.

 

I advised that I could do a speedtest, they hadn't suggested this, too hard??

 

I could also advise them what my speeds had been a few weeks ago to demonstrate the decline.

 

Faced with this info, the service desk than said they would do something at their end to see if it helped.

 

It sure did, back up to 13 mbps approx.

 

I asked what they did and was advised they reset the service at their end.

 

So my issue is, why didn't they do this initially, and why did it need reset.  Dont they monitor performance automatically?

 

Or are they happy for speed to deteriorate so they can get more people on the limited service.

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
quickymart
8564 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2872806 22-Feb-2022 16:05
Send private message

Is this over 3G? 4G? Rural broadband?

Linux
8914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2872815 22-Feb-2022 16:15
Send private message

@therog

 

" I asked what they did and was advised they reset the service at their end " yeah right that great big button in the call centre ' Reset Service "

 

This is the issue with FWA access and capacity over a mobile network

 

You have not told us how and where you are testing to?

 

If over Wi-Fi then test only over Ethernet

therog

11 posts

Geek


  #2873676 24-Feb-2022 10:34
Send private message

Linux:

 

@therog

 

" I asked what they did and was advised they reset the service at their end " yeah right that great big button in the call centre ' Reset Service "

 

This is the issue with FWA access and capacity over a mobile network

 

You have not told us how and where you are testing to?

 

If over Wi-Fi then test only over Ethernet

 

 

 

 

Was testing using Ookla from Methven to Christchurch over wifi



therog

11 posts

Geek


  #2873677 24-Feb-2022 10:36
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Is this over 3G? 4G? Rural broadband?

 

 

 

 

This is over 4G, often get 4G+.

 

The real issue is, deteriorated performance, and magically fixed at their end when pushed.

insane
2975 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2873698 24-Feb-2022 10:50
Send private message

Are you on an unlimited plan that throttles to 1.2mbps when you reach your full speed data cap?

 

That aside, I have experienced similar issues on Spark 4G connections at multiple sites. Some sites needing several new sim cards which provided temporary relief until the next instance. I don't know if it's their infrastructure, or if there's some handoff issue between them and RCG etc but you're not alone in seeing unexplainable issues that magically fix themselves or require some magic to be done on the far end to kick it back into life. It's clear the issues aren't being raised up to the right people that can resolve the root cause.

cokemaster
Exited
4487 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2873756 24-Feb-2022 11:11
Send private message

@Linux - $10 they reset the VLR and called it a day.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

therog

11 posts

Geek


  #2873776 24-Feb-2022 11:20
Send private message

insane:

 

Are you on an unlimited plan that throttles to 1.2mbps when you reach your full speed data cap?

 

That aside, I have experienced similar issues on Spark 4G connections at multiple sites. Some sites needing several new sim cards which provided temporary relief until the next instance. I don't know if it's their infrastructure, or if there's some handoff issue between them and RCG etc but you're not alone in seeing unexplainable issues that magically fix themselves or require some magic to be done on the far end to kick it back into life. It's clear the issues aren't being raised up to the right people that can resolve the root cause.

 

 

 

 

Not on throttling plan, true unlimited, apparently within reason - fair use policy.



Linux
8914 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2873829 24-Feb-2022 11:45
Send private message

cokemaster: @Linux - $10 they reset the VLR and called it a day.

 

@cokemaster same thing as turning the modem off and back on at the power!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42

Norton Utilities Ultimate Review
Posted 26-Apr-2022 18:06

SOUNDBOKS Go Review
Posted 24-Apr-2022 17:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 