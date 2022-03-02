Hi,

I have a problem very similar to the one described in this post: Spark Smart Modem Port Forwarding Not Working (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?topicid=261837)

The symptoms are exactly the same (ie the port forwarding does not seem to work). In the referenced post the issue was resolved by changing the public IP address to 0.0.0.0. In the modem that I have there is no place to enter the public IP when creating a port forward.

I want to forward TCP traffic on port 8001 to the device with address 192.168.1.10. I have turned off the firewall, URL blocking and access control in the modem and also (temporarily) turned off the Windows firewall but the port forward does not seem to work.

The modem is described as "Smart Modem 2-K64TLJC3S" in the overview page.

Current Firmware Ver. : 2.00.17 build01-20211007

I include a screenshot below showing the rule I have set up.

Any suggestions?