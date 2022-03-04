I'm in the process of looking for another service provider, I'm currently with Slingshot Gigabit Fibre and looking at Skinny's 12mnths deal for Gigabit Fibre which seems like a great offer at the moment.

What is everyone's experience with Skinny?

I've noticed Skinny is low touch from a customer service point of view but that's not too much of an issue as long as the service is stable.

Another question is I have a Vodafone Modem Huawei HG659 (which I've carried through throughout the ages 😀). Will I able to use it? Reason I ask is because I am too lazy to setup DHCP with all my IoT even though Skinny mentions they provide a modem as part of the deal.

I did look inside the VF modem settings and I could not find where you can set the PPPoE or VLAN 10 setting.

Overall do you recommend Skinny and their online based customer service approach more importantly how do you rate their Fibre Broadband service?