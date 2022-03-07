Readingstreets

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny smart modem and chorus ONT 300 won't pair
#294131 7-Mar-2022 15:06
Hi all

We have recently moved internet providers and have been given a skinny smart modem that seemly won’t connect to the internet while plugged in to a chorus ONT 300. GPON is on and so is power.
We have tried resetting the router and the ONT to no prevail.

We tried to contact skinny and they said there was nothing they could do and they would send a service technician out in 2 or 3 weeks…
Internet has been connected to the address, and paid for, for the past week supposedly.

I’ve logged onto the wifi settings to see if I could tinker with anything but no luck!

Please help!

  #2880331 7-Mar-2022 15:12
Have you tried ONT port two for the WAN connection?  I know Chorus have recently begun allowing connections on different ONT ports, and a change of RSP could be a scenario where they put the second providers' connection on the second port of the ONT?  Worth a shot....




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

  #2880333 7-Mar-2022 15:14
have you tried the other ports on the ONT?

  #2880340 7-Mar-2022 15:28
Yeah we have tried all that, unfortunately hasn’t worked…




  #2880361 7-Mar-2022 15:54
Out of interest, which provider were you with previously?

Wondering if this is a tagged vs untagged service issue.

Could potentially plug a PC straight into the ONT and do some tests if you're game. After all what else will you do for the next 3 weeks otherwise :P

  #2880425 7-Mar-2022 16:30
PM me with your details if you'd like me to take a look into what (if anything) I can see from my end.

 

Dave.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

