Readingstreets

Hi all



We have recently moved internet providers and have been given a skinny smart modem that seemly won’t connect to the internet while plugged in to a chorus ONT 300. GPON is on and so is power.

We have tried resetting the router and the ONT to no prevail.



We tried to contact skinny and they said there was nothing they could do and they would send a service technician out in 2 or 3 weeks…

Internet has been connected to the address, and paid for, for the past week supposedly.



I’ve logged onto the wifi settings to see if I could tinker with anything but no luck!



Please help!