The SM1 and SM2 are different. The SM2 is primarily for 4G wireless connections and the SM1 is primarily for fibre connections - it doesn't have the 4G radios.

I have a SM1 and a SM2 here at home and I haven't bothered even installing the SM2 (I use it for testing mostly) - the SM1 is fine on my FibreMax connection. I used to have a 659 but I encountered the 32 device limit so upgraded and haven't had any issues. My speedtests are 936/520(ish) consistently.

I don't know why the people on the phone might be pushing one model over the other but either is fine for FibreMax.

Cheers - N