Skinny Applic not working.
rugrat

#295428 28-Mar-2022 20:15
Is Skinny Applic working for anyone else?

 

I get “problem occurred while communicating with server. Please try again later.”

 

Have deleted and reinstalled, but still getting message when hit send text code. iOS. 

farcus
  #2893258 28-Mar-2022 20:17
if by "applic" you mean app - then no, it is not working for me on android either.
I just get, "Hmmm. Something went wrong! Try again."

rugrat

  #2893261 28-Mar-2022 20:22
Thanks, yep meant app.

Gordy7
  #2893285 28-Mar-2022 22:01
If using an Android phone, try going to Settings, Apps, Skinny, Storage and clearing data and cache.

 

Edit: Oops... I see you are using iOS..

 

Further edit: Skinny app now not working here... clearing data and cache does not help.

 

 

 

 




farcus
  #2893289 28-Mar-2022 22:09
there is clearly something wrong on Skinny's end.
Already the Play Store is awash with user reviews from 28/03 complaining about not being able to start the app and getting the message I noted above.

rugrat

  #2893454 29-Mar-2022 11:48
Working now. Thanks.

