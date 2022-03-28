Is Skinny Applic working for anyone else?
I get “problem occurred while communicating with server. Please try again later.”
Have deleted and reinstalled, but still getting message when hit send text code. iOS.
if by "applic" you mean app - then no, it is not working for me on android either.
I just get, "Hmmm. Something went wrong! Try again."
Thanks, yep meant app.
If using an Android phone, try going to Settings, Apps, Skinny, Storage and clearing data and cache.
Edit: Oops... I see you are using iOS..
Further edit: Skinny app now not working here... clearing data and cache does not help.
there is clearly something wrong on Skinny's end.
Already the Play Store is awash with user reviews from 28/03 complaining about not being able to start the app and getting the message I noted above.
Working now. Thanks.