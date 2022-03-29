Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Smart Router giving full speed, ASUS routers getting a 10th of the speed
Rebound

17 posts

Geek


#295444 29-Mar-2022 19:35
Hi Everyone,

 

I have been trawling the forums reading other threats on setting up ASUS routers on spark, and having seen the other threads on settings as well as following the guide here https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/non-spark-modem/ I still cannot seem to get decent speeds.

 

 

 

Firstly, I have both a pair of ASUS Zenwifi xd6 but also an ASUS RTAC86U.

 

Both have been reset and are both having the same speed issues of somewhere between 30-90mpbs, where as my spark modem is getting >700mbps plugged in.

 

 

 

Both have been setup a PPPoE and also the Lan setting as 10 - one has 'Spark' as a preset and i've overwritten this as manual to try, same result.  Both also take a long time to get any internet connected, if at all -  any tips appreciated what I have be doing wrong.  We just moved in and the internet was connected last week, FIBRE was already installed at the house, so no chorus tech has come out.  Spark tech support say 'its working'

Create new topic
MaxineN
1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2893761 29-Mar-2022 20:01
Yeah previous generation of ASUS routers have not been great with PPPoE although that's some of the worst results I've seen, they usually hold up in the 300-400. They're way better on IPoE(Vocus branded, Vodafone etc etc.)

 

If you really want to use the ASUS Zen mesh, you can disable DHCP on the Spark Modem and just use the Zen Wifi to handle DHCP.

 

I do have a RT AX 3000 running PPPoE currently and that can easily pull a gig. Surprised but also not surprised the Zen Wifi can't handle PPPoE.

 

So Spark are right in saying that it's working as intended. 




Rebound

17 posts

Geek


  #2893773 29-Mar-2022 20:18
Thanks - the strange thing is right when it was connected the original RT86 modem was running at >700 but a few days later when my billing cycle flicked over, that's when it dropped off - I have just done a full reset on that router yet again tonight and plugged it in, and it still is the same issue of <90mbps.

 

 

 

Thanks RE the option for the ZEN - I may try that next for house coverage and see how it works.

Rebound

17 posts

Geek


  #2893780 29-Mar-2022 21:03
Have once again plugged the Spark Smart modem, pulling 600ish mbps download

 

 

 

Still doesn't explain why the ASUS one was working fine and getting >700 and now magically it isn't.   



nztim
2277 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2893979 29-Mar-2022 22:39
Asus routers are a POS




Delorean
381 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894094 30-Mar-2022 09:43
This is "case in point" to why the ISP supplied router are generally the best option for the majority of users. 

 

1) The ISP will support you to resolve connection / speed issues

 

2) Things "just work"

 

In my experience, an IPoE ISP is the best option if you are wanting a third party router to work as designed.

 

Agree with @nztim - ASUS are just bling and lights and you will get something way better for a fraction of the price. (MikroTik would be the best bang for buck)

 

 

 

Why do you just get the newer Spark modem and the mesh unit?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10974 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894097 30-Mar-2022 09:46
As I say to everyone. You should be these days using your ISP's router unless if you've got a very, very good reason not to.

 

For Spark - just purchase a Smart Mesh addon and job done. It has great WiFi. And use Ethernet where possible too given Ethernet is always better than WiFi.




Rebound

17 posts

Geek


  #2894109 30-Mar-2022 10:14
I have the Spark Smart Modem 1 - it isn't the best and wireless coverage is patchy, hence why third party options.  It barely gets 200mbps wired (stronger via wireless, doesn't make sense....)



MaxineN
1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2894110 30-Mar-2022 10:24
Spark Smart Modem 1 will do 1 gig on PPPoE.

 

If you're having issues achieving that on wired then you've got another problem.




Rebound

17 posts

Geek


  #2894113 30-Mar-2022 10:33
Worth completely resetting the Spark modem back to factory default?

MaxineN
1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2894120 30-Mar-2022 10:45
Rebound:

 

Worth completely resetting the Spark modem back to factory default?

 

 

Yep.

 

 

 

Also would check to see if Window Auto tuning is turned on and is set to normal(this is a Windows thing only and affects some wired NICs).

 

netsh interface tcp show global in a administrative command prompt see if it's even turned on.

 

netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal if it's set to disabled, this command will enable it.

 

You will need to restart.

 

Credits to Michael for pointing this one out a while ago when this was disabled on a Realtek NIC.




Rebound

17 posts

Geek


  #2894404 30-Mar-2022 20:54
Internet speed on the ASUS router, so ONT isn't the issue.  its the ASUS routing it to my devices both wired and wireless.

 

quebec
744 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2902057 13-Apr-2022 17:45
@Rebound  Can you trying disabling NAT Acceleration? Should be in Switch Control under LAN Settings. 

