Hi Everyone,

I have been trawling the forums reading other threats on setting up ASUS routers on spark, and having seen the other threads on settings as well as following the guide here https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/non-spark-modem/ I still cannot seem to get decent speeds.

Firstly, I have both a pair of ASUS Zenwifi xd6 but also an ASUS RTAC86U.

Both have been reset and are both having the same speed issues of somewhere between 30-90mpbs, where as my spark modem is getting >700mbps plugged in.

Both have been setup a PPPoE and also the Lan setting as 10 - one has 'Spark' as a preset and i've overwritten this as manual to try, same result. Both also take a long time to get any internet connected, if at all - any tips appreciated what I have be doing wrong. We just moved in and the internet was connected last week, FIBRE was already installed at the house, so no chorus tech has come out. Spark tech support say 'its working'