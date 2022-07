As the title says, has anyone managed to get this working. If you select Bridge mode, then the tick box to enable pppoe<>pppoa translate disappears, and regardless I cannot detect any pppoe servers.

If you leave it in pppoa mode and tick the pppoe<>pppoa translate I never seem to be able to detect any pppoe sessions, and oddly it leaves the pppoa credential entries, as though your expacted to populate them.

Anyone had any luck and want to share the secret sauce.

Cheers Cyril