Setting Opnsense firewall connection to Spark UFB
dazz1

#295623 10-Apr-2022 20:48
Hi

 

I am new to Opnsense, trying to connect to a Spark UFB home connection.

The settings to make the connection are found here:  https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/non-spark-modem/.  The list of New Zealand telcos pre-configured within Opnsense includes Telecom, which hasn't existed for over 10 years.

It has been years since I have had to configure any router to connect with a telco.  I am having difficulty setting up the home WAN connection.  I have scanned through the settings and options available on the Opnsense GUI and set what I can.

Please advise how I configure Opnsense to connect to a Spark UFB.

Any assistance would be appreciated.

mentalinc
  #2899632 10-Apr-2022 22:05
Have you tried this:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=259961 




dazz1

  #2899635 10-Apr-2022 22:14
mentalinc:

 

Have you tried this:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=259961 

 

 

Hi

 

Thanks for the link.

 

I have already done all that, but it didn't look to be enough.   I didn't even bother to try making a connection.   I was thinking I would need to manually edit the config files, which is what I did last time I setup a ppp. 

 

It looks like I am ready to run.

 

 

 

 

nztim
  #2899859 11-Apr-2022 14:55
Are you running Opnsense in a VM?

 

 




dazz1

  #2899872 11-Apr-2022 15:23
Hi

 

No VM.

 

I am running on a dedicated fanless PC with 4x LAN. 

nztim
  #2899947 11-Apr-2022 16:51
ok that ruled out what I though it might have been then




mentalinc
  #2899961 11-Apr-2022 17:10
I'm confused, do you actually have a problem?

 

Suggest you follow the steps per the link I shared above, and see if it works. Otherwise we're trying to help you when there isn't even a problem.




dazz1

  #2899964 11-Apr-2022 17:15
Hi

 

I may not have a problem.  I need to wait until the workers at home stop working.  Then I can test the connection to see if it works.



shanes
  #2900008 11-Apr-2022 20:05
dazz1:

 

mentalinc:

 

Have you tried this:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=259961 

 

 

Hi

 

Thanks for the link.

 

I have already done all that, but it didn't look to be enough.   I didn't even bother to try making a connection.   I was thinking I would need to manually edit the config files, which is what I did last time I setup a ppp. 

 

It looks like I am ready to run.

 

 

Fairly sure the link above is for setting up a DHCP connection, but Spark uses PPPoE instead, so it probably won't work.

 

I've had my OPNSense using both, from memory it was pretty easy, no need for manually editing config files. Sorry can't share the settings as I have moved from PPPoE to DHCP.

 

 

shanes
  #2901888 13-Apr-2022 12:50
dazz1:

 

Hi

 

I may not have a problem.  I need to wait until the workers at home stop working.  Then I can test the connection to see if it works.

 

 

 

 

Did you end up getting this working?

dazz1

  #2902476 14-Apr-2022 18:43
Hi

 

Not working yet.

 

I only have the option of changing a few settings.  These are:

 

PPP protocol  :  PPPoE

 

PPP username : user@spark.co.nz

 

PPP password : password

 

VLAN : 10

 

MTU : 1500

 

Apart from not being able to get onto the Internet, it all seems to be working perfectly 😉!  I can't ping 8.8.8.8.

 

All of the above settings are accessible on the opnsense GUI.  They should be enough to get connected.  I am probably missing something small but really important.

 

Maybe I need to adjust the firewall rules??

 

 

 

I am posting on the opnsense forum to see if I can get help there.  More importantly, I have requested they update the wizard from telecom to spark.

 

 

 

 

GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



