Hi
I am new to Opnsense, trying to connect to a Spark UFB home connection.
The settings to make the connection are found here: https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/non-spark-modem/. The list of New Zealand telcos pre-configured within Opnsense includes Telecom, which hasn't existed for over 10 years.
It has been years since I have had to configure any router to connect with a telco. I am having difficulty setting up the home WAN connection. I have scanned through the settings and options available on the Opnsense GUI and set what I can.
Please advise how I configure Opnsense to connect to a Spark UFB.
Any assistance would be appreciated.