More Skinny ADSL woes
mdooher

#295626 11-Apr-2022 08:44
Ok, so with the flooding in Tolaga bay the line gets taken out. finally after some back and fourth after 3 weeks chorus runs a temporary line to the house and even rewires all the way to the jackpoint with new cable. then tests the circuit with their modem... all good

 

Awsome great job

 

plug our modem in ... no joy

 

Get hold of skinny

 

I'm sorry I can see your line is down and chorus has not finished the job ... not our problem (ok I'm paraphrasing)

 

then they tell me Chorus is going to send a tech on Good Friday to finish the job and they cant do anything until then

 

I query that date and am told "As per checking the fault report, they have ran out of temp wire to give service which they'll complete on 15/4."

 

which obviously means "ran out a temporary wire"

 

So clearly Chorus think it should work they put in a line to get it going. So why cant Skinny reconnect us?




Linux
  #2899693 11-Apr-2022 08:53
@ChorusNZ Does not sound like a Skinny problem

mdooher

  #2899733 11-Apr-2022 09:55
Latest unhelpful reply from skinny... they just don't seem to understand the problem

 

The Temporary bit is just the cable they ran up the drive... its the same circuit.....

 

works fine for chorus 

 

not for skinny... 

 

They have provided you a temporary service since they haven't completed the repair job yet from their end. If the service you are using now is the temporary one - then it's separate connection from the one they are fixing. Please kindly wait until they confirm they completed the job.

 

 




wratterus
  #2899746 11-Apr-2022 10:45
You sure your modem doesn't have an issue? Do you have another to test with? When you say 'no joy' what exactly is happening? Do you not get any DSL Sync?



mdooher

  #2899755 11-Apr-2022 11:09
looks that way, this is the second modem we have had, and with the line being knocked out at the same time as the modem going dead... hmmm




wratterus
  #2899758 11-Apr-2022 11:10
So you don't get any DSL sync? What do you see in the DSL tab in your modem? 

mdooher

  #2902970 16-Apr-2022 15:08
Right,

 

here is the problem

 

Chorus is telling Skinny we have a temporary service, they seen to think that means we have a working service... we don't

 

Skinny  won't do anything about it until Chorus has done the final fix, which they wont because... wait for it "Customer has a temporary service"

 

Seems like the fix that was put in changed the circuit, so skinny sees the line down and our modem won't connect.

 

So basically we are stuffed, no internet and not much chance of getting it until possibly the 29th when the Chours tech can come back and tell us the same thing.

 

 




toejam316
  #2902972 16-Apr-2022 15:26
In my experience as a Chorus contractor, they're specifically directed to not say your modem is faulty, just to say that their modem works fine.

 

I would bet money that your modem is faulty, and you'll need a replacement. It's not that surprising that if there was an event that caused damage to your line, that event may have caused damage to your modem also, by shorting power into the line or something else. Try an alternative modem from a friend or neighbour, pop out and buy a suitable modem, or order a replacement one from Skinny.




cyril7
  #2902990 16-Apr-2022 16:24
toejam316:

 

In my experience as a Chorus contractor, they're specifically directed to not say your modem is faulty, just to say that their modem works fine.

 

I would bet money that your modem is faulty, and you'll need a replacement. It's not that surprising that if there was an event that caused damage to your line, that event may have caused damage to your modem also, by shorting power into the line or something else. Try an alternative modem from a friend or neighbour, pop out and buy a suitable modem, or order a replacement one from Skinny.

 

 

You do know where Tologa Bay is I presume, to pop out to get a modem is not a 10,20,30 or even 120min task, and then you would only have options like the Red shed in Gizzy or Whakatane and a quick check shows no xDSL capable routers at the red shed in the BOP.

 

wratterus
  #2903717 19-Apr-2022 10:59
Surely you must know someone well enough nearby to be able to swap a modem quickly, or test yours at their place?

