Ok, so with the flooding in Tolaga bay the line gets taken out. finally after some back and fourth after 3 weeks chorus runs a temporary line to the house and even rewires all the way to the jackpoint with new cable. then tests the circuit with their modem... all good

Awsome great job

plug our modem in ... no joy

Get hold of skinny

I'm sorry I can see your line is down and chorus has not finished the job ... not our problem (ok I'm paraphrasing)

then they tell me Chorus is going to send a tech on Good Friday to finish the job and they cant do anything until then

I query that date and am told "As per checking the fault report, they have ran out of temp wire to give service which they'll complete on 15/4."

which obviously means "ran out a temporary wire"

So clearly Chorus think it should work they put in a line to get it going. So why cant Skinny reconnect us?