VoIP on 4G ?

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
#295681 14-Apr-2022 08:40
Can I use 2Talk on Skinny 4G wireless ?

 

Their site says no, but seen others saying yes. 

 

Can someone confirm please ? :) 

 

Just ordered for FIL, but if no VOIP at all, then its no use to him and will need to cancel.

 

 




wellygary
  #2902222 14-Apr-2022 09:15
I suspect what 2 degrees are saying is that they do not provide any prioritising of VOIP packets to give any guaranteed level of service, 

 

BUT, in reality most people find that the packets still arrive fast  enough for a VOIP service to be of an acceptable standard...

Linux
  #2902225 14-Apr-2022 09:23
@xpd VoIP should work fine but if you have any issues with the VoIP they are not going to support it

dt

dt
  #2902229 14-Apr-2022 09:43
as @Linux mentioned, you'll find it will work fine 99% of the time just might be patchy that other 1% of the time.

 

It's kinda just one of those catch all answers for them, it's not worth the effort for them to support such a small percentage of use cases



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
  #2902275 14-Apr-2022 10:03
Ta, will continue with it for now then and see what happens :D

 

@wellygary 2Talk, not 2D :D Hehe




wratterus
  #2902276 14-Apr-2022 10:07
I use the 2Talk app all the time on Skinny 4G (or even 3G). Works perfectly. 

 

Don't see why using it on a fixed wireless connection with a VoIP phone or ATA would be any different?

nztim
  #2902285 14-Apr-2022 10:48
Double NAT will be the issue, CG Nat + your routers NAT that plays Havoc with SIP

Spark FWA offers a static IP which removes the CG Nat we have had to do that on many locations to get IP handsets working on FWA




xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
  #2902290 14-Apr-2022 11:24
They have 30 day satisfaction policy, so will give it a go and if 100% no go, then will have to look for other options. 

 

He's not against having fibre, its just not installed here and didnt see point of paying for high speed when he only streams a little bit and browses. 




nztim
  #2902301 14-Apr-2022 12:01
xpd:


He's not against having fibre, its just not installed here and didnt see point of paying for high speed when he only streams a little bit and browses. 



I disagree Fibre offers the best possible experience, for streaming etc, high latency on FWA can lead to buffering (and there is this CG NAT gremlin)


I still believe if you can get fibre it should always be your first preference for broadband




xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
  #2902303 14-Apr-2022 12:04
Hes old and a cheapskate :)

 

Trying to explain the difference means nothing to him, he only sees $$.

 

 




deadlyllama
  #2902315 14-Apr-2022 12:37
Any reason the FIL won't drop the landline and just use a cellphone?  That's what my stepmother has done.

 

If he's on a monthly prepay pack with Skinny for his cellphone, they'll discount the 4G FWA by $10/mo.

 

Reduced support hassles for you, too :)

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
  #2902319 14-Apr-2022 12:52
Hes on mobile atm, and hates it. Just wants a normal phone to pickup and use.

 

We're over trying to teach an old dog :D (It'd make on hell of a TV series the last couple of years)




decibel
  #2902386 14-Apr-2022 14:00
xpd:

 

Hes on mobile atm, and hates it. Just wants a normal phone to pickup and use.

 

We're over trying to teach an old dog :D (It'd make on hell of a TV series the last couple of years)

 

 

Get him a mobile phone that looks like and behaves like a desktop phone.

 

https://www.pacificgsm.co.nz/jablocom-gsm-desktop-phone

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
  #2905608 23-Apr-2022 10:59
Right, got him running on Skinny wireless, used SIPDroid on my phone, works fine. But theres no settings in the router itself to allow any sort of VoIP setup.... so theyve obviously hidden it altho the unit has a port for the phone. 

 

Curses....

 

So, next step is..... anyone got an ATA they dont need ? :)

 

 




Delorean
  #2905618 23-Apr-2022 11:25
xpd:

 

Right, got him running on Skinny wireless, used SIPDroid on my phone, works fine. But theres no settings in the router itself to allow any sort of VoIP setup.... so theyve obviously hidden it altho the unit has a port for the phone. 

 

Curses....

 

So, next step is..... anyone got an ATA they dont need ? :)

 

 

 

 

I have a Cisco SPA1122 that isn't used..

richms
  #2905629 23-Apr-2022 12:12
Just tell them they have to learn or no phone.

 

At $30 for an unlimited calling and SMS mobile when you get the deal offered from vodafone I dont see the value in any sip based service now days, as they all have calling costs to mobiles.

 

Keeping a landline number for other oldies to call on is just continuing the problem.




