How to locate a connected Cell site by CellID
Foiler

Master Geek


#295703 16-Apr-2022 15:05
Is there a lookup available for cell ID to physical cell site location (preferably with gps coordinates)?

 

For example, if I dial *3001#12345*# on my phone I can see RAT CellID = 1879334 .. where is that Cell?

 

Other Cell IDs of interest are: 1875955, 1878179, 1879331, 1879337

 

I would like to know where best to direct my GoWifi ANT-205 directional antenna into a 3G router, depending on which cell site is doing best at any one time, and the Robustel router also reports the CellID in hex format.

 

Any thoughts would be appreciated.

 

Another useful tool to identify best location for the antenna would be a continuous readout field strength meter .. is there an app that does that?

 

 

keewee01
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2903018 16-Apr-2022 17:55
You could try the gisgeek website and check out the cell tower map. That might contain the id's you seek

Oblivian
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2903026 16-Apr-2022 19:29
Check out 'network cell info lite' too

Shows you a lot more, incl the associated band and PCI

The map usually also shows you the tower polling.

wally22
Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903171 17-Apr-2022 10:45
Oblivian: Check out 'network cell info lite' too

Shows you a lot more, incl the associated band and PCI

The map usually also shows you the tower polling.

 

I found that very helpful too, until I went to the light side and there is nothing quite like it for Apple



MaxineN
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2903174 17-Apr-2022 10:55
wally22:

 

Oblivian: Check out 'network cell info lite' too

Shows you a lot more, incl the associated band and PCI

The map usually also shows you the tower polling.

 

I found that very helpful too, until I went to the light side and there is nothing quite like it for Apple

 

 

 

 

There actually is!

 

 

 

*3001#12345#*




wally22
Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903176 17-Apr-2022 11:09
MaxineN:

 

Thank you for that. However I was looking for a pictorial result similar to network cell info lite. It is so easy to use that way.

MaxineN
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2903177 17-Apr-2022 11:10
wally22:

 

Thank you for that. However I was looking for a pictorial result similar to network cell info lite. It is so easy to use that way.

 

 

 

 

Ah then yeah nah not gonna happen any time soon :(




Foiler

Master Geek


  #2903590 18-Apr-2022 23:41
keewee01: You could try the gisgeek website and check out the cell tower map. That might contain the id's you seek

 

 

 

Lots of useful info there at gisgeek, and you can see Cell IDs for given Cell sites, but there doesn't seem to be a lookup the other way around. ie what is the location of a given Cell ID.

 

 



coffeebaron
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903615 19-Apr-2022 08:15
I'll see if I can look it up for you. Do you have PCI or PSC codes too?




coffeebaron
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903686 19-Apr-2022 09:50
Those codes don't quite match up. Approx. where are you? Anywhere near Ikamatua?

 

 




Foiler

Master Geek


  #2903758 19-Apr-2022 11:50
coffeebaron:

 

Those codes don't quite match up. Approx. where are you? Anywhere near Ikamatua?

 

 

 

 

 

 

The main Cell IDs I need are these, should all be in the Nelson area .. Gisgeek reporting a couple of them at Appleby .. it is unliukely that Reefton/Ikamatua is sending some signal over the horizon to the north of Tasman Bay?

 

1879331
1879334
1879337
1875952
1875955

 

 

 

For 1875955 I have PCI 83 but the PSC varies with values 258,198,114

 

 

Foiler

216 posts

Master Geek


  #2903816 19-Apr-2022 13:52
Send private message quote this post

Ok I almost I have the info I need here ..

 

https://www.opencellid.org/#zoom=9&lat=-41.285&lon=173.129

 

 

 

Using these values:

 

MCC = 530
MNC = 5
LAC = 28395

 

 ..then the search function works for these Cell IDs:

 

1878164
1878179
1878182
1879331
1879334
1879337

 

 

 

.. but not for these Cell IDs:

 

376943
1875952
1875955

 

 

BioNz
Master Geek


  #2904140 19-Apr-2022 22:44
do *#0011# on a samsung and it will show you the information you need. look for the PCI or SC

