Is there a lookup available for cell ID to physical cell site location (preferably with gps coordinates)?

For example, if I dial *3001#12345*# on my phone I can see RAT CellID = 1879334 .. where is that Cell?

Other Cell IDs of interest are: 1875955, 1878179, 1879331, 1879337

I would like to know where best to direct my GoWifi ANT-205 directional antenna into a 3G router, depending on which cell site is doing best at any one time, and the Robustel router also reports the CellID in hex format.

Any thoughts would be appreciated.

Another useful tool to identify best location for the antenna would be a continuous readout field strength meter .. is there an app that does that?