ronw

#295762 21-Apr-2022 16:35
I have a friend that keeps getting problems with Xtra Email not being received. After some testing it appears that Xtra is randomly rejecting some emails and the user is unaware. I realise that this may be becuase of overloaded mailbox butr he is not technical so not sure what to do. Can anyone update me on who is running Xtra these days. I seem to remember that Spark walked away from it so presumably they passed it off to some one else to run. I know originally it was a Yahoo service but is it now run via them or what.


Thanks




ronw

  #2904951 21-Apr-2022 16:40
Apologies I should have googled first. I now know that is run by smx these days. I might suggest friend dumps xtra and goes to one of the less problesome services




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2904952 21-Apr-2022 16:43
Its most likely their spam filter being too sensitive, have come across this a LOT over last few years. 

 

Spark offers support of XtraMail, so start with them.

 

Then get your friend onto another mail platform and just have their Xtra mail forwarding.

 

 




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2904953 21-Apr-2022 16:43
SMX does the spam filtering, dont think they manage the overall running of Xtra mail.

 

 




ronw

  #2904965 21-Apr-2022 16:56
Found this message on Geekzone Spark Dumped Xtra

 


https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=202005

 

 

 

xpd:

 

SMX does the spam filtering, dont think they manage the overall running of Xtra mail.

 

 

 




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2905040 21-Apr-2022 18:16
That just means SMX are hosting it, its still Sparks service (and still on their website as such for support)

 

 




quickymart
  #2905051 21-Apr-2022 18:55
@freitasm can this please be moved to the Spark forum? Since it relates to Spark e-mails.

Jase2985
  #2905107 21-Apr-2022 19:39
spark didnt dump xtra its just rebranded and moved from yahoo hosting it to SMX

 

You need to deal with spark



robjg63
  #2905190 22-Apr-2022 08:50
ronw:

 

Apologies I should have googled first. I now know that is run by smx these days. I might suggest friend dumps xtra and goes to one of the less problesome services

 

 

While you will need to talk to Spark for technical support for xtra email, your suggestion on dumping/migrating to one of the other providers, is of course the best advice you could give your friend or indeed anyone still tenaciously hanging on to an xtra email address.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Bung
  #2905312 22-Apr-2022 10:42
I joined Xtra when the connection pack was from memory about 14 floppy disks. I also have a Gmail account. Both are about as trouble free as the other.

quickymart
  #2905357 22-Apr-2022 11:45
Your floppy disks still work? 😄

cheshirecat
  #2931477 18-Jun-2022 19:46
xpd:

 

SMX does the spam filtering, dont think they manage the overall running of Xtra mail.

 

 

No, SMX manage Xtramail for Spark, as well as managing the filtering.  Support is provided initially via Spark.

 

 

 

If you're having issues with filtering being overzealous, you should initially speak with the Spark support people.  Possible reasons for email being dropped might be

 

  • Sender servers are on a Spam Blacklist somewhere
  • Sender has SPF/DKIM/DMARC configured incorrectly and the sent mails are failing
  • Mails look extremely spammy for some reason

Note that, in Xtramail, only "definite/probable spam" is dropped, and "possible spam" is sent to the Spam folder.  You might like to check in there.

 

If the sender is someone you frequently receive mail from, add them to your personal address book.  This will implicitly whitelist them for spam scanning, though it won't help against blacklisted servers or incorrect DMARC setup.

 

 

