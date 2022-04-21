I have a friend that keeps getting problems with Xtra Email not being received. After some testing it appears that Xtra is randomly rejecting some emails and the user is unaware. I realise that this may be becuase of overloaded mailbox butr he is not technical so not sure what to do. Can anyone update me on who is running Xtra these days. I seem to remember that Spark walked away from it so presumably they passed it off to some one else to run. I know originally it was a Yahoo service but is it now run via them or what.
Thanks