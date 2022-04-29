andrewnzer:

Skinny mobile plans now say "at max speeds , incl. hotspotting" for the initial data you pay for and "at reduced speeds, incl hotspotting" for the additional "Endless" data.

https://www.skinny.co.nz/pricing/plans

So hot spotted devices are treated equally? If not (fare enough I guess) how is that speed calculated/decided?

Here is my conversation with Skinny costumer support.

Skinny: Hi, how may I help you?

Me: When I click more details on the $36 and $46 endless data plans is says: "Hotspotting and tethering included. Endless data for personal NZ use on your mobile only"

Me: That seems contractictory is tethering allowed or is it mobile only?

Me: ?

Skinny: You can hotspot to any devices

Me: Why does it say " Endless data for personal NZ use on your mobile only."

Skinny: Because it will be quite slow if you hotspot to other devices.

Skinny: You can hotspot to laptops etc.. but it will be slow so we recommend only mobile

Me: But it's not artifically slowed by skinny?

Me: Unless it's over the initial high speed data.

Me: Hello? The speed on the mobile with a skinny sim should be the same speed as a hot spotted device right? Taking into account any minor drop through the actual process of hot spotting or tethering?

Me: Are you still there?

Skinny: Sorry for the long wait. No the speed will not be the same to the hotspotted device

Me: How is the speed of the tethered device decided?

Me: I can't see anything about that.

Skinny: You can check out the terms and conditions for information about hotspotting and tethering

I was cut off here before I could respond.

What are peoples experience with hot spotting on skinny?

I can't find tethering or hotspotting mentioned at all in any of there terms and conditions?

https://www.skinny.co.nz/skinny-terms