@cbrpilot - The Status light is stuck on white again - saw it like this when I got up at 5am today. It would have probably happened when it had the 24hrly new IP assigned at around 3.30am this morning. Rather than power-cycling it like I did the other day (which fixed it for several days), I've left it this time, because the modem still has full internet access, so it's clearly a stuck light rather than stuck function. All the other lights are green and solid as they should be (except for phone but I do not have a phone connnected). I'll see if it is back to blue when I get up tomorrow, because it will have gotten a new IP overnight again.

Yes I do still have the B618 (it's on the Skinny network) & that is how I've been able to say the percentage differences between the two in my above post. Like I said, the SSM2 used to leave the B618 for dust, but it's the other way around now. Very occasionally they'll get similar results, but mostly the SSM2 is anywhere between 40-70% of the B681 now. I do run them back to back, pinging both the same tower and also letting it select the best one (just for comparison purposes), and also tried comparing ethernet vs wifi. Whichever method is used, ethernet or wifi, the difference between the modems seems pretty consistent. Both machines are in the same at home office and similar distances from the modem (in the same room). The modems and PCs are sitting in the same spots, as is all my equipment. And I'm using the speedtest store app, not a browser based test. Literally the only thing to have changed is the firmware update on the SSM2.

Don't get me wrong, the speeds are still pretty good - they're just not as good as they were! If I didn't know what the SSM2 modem was capable of before, and didn't have the B681 to compare, I'd probably never have noticed.