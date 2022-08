I have not had the stuck white light again since I reported it here the other day. For me, that one reboot of the modem seems to have sorted it. It seemed more like a stuck light than a stuck function though; I mean the modem was behaving as if the light was dark blue, but just showing the white. I eyeballed it 24hrs after turning it off at the wall & on again & saw it drop to white for a second, then go straight back to blue as it should.

The logs are very busy with the every minute bandsteering status message per each wifi connected device, but I do notice that there is very little else to see log wise. Some of the things that used to show, no longer do. Maybe they were things fixed by the firmware update?

What I am seeing though is a bit of degradation in performance both in upload & download speeds & sometimes unusual amounts of jitter compared to before. Have you noticed that too @jiriteach? Nothing has changed in my setup to explain it, and I can pinpoint the change to immediately after the new firmware. I fully understand that speeds will vary on 4G - sometimes markedly - but I've been using wireless broadband here for a long time (since Dec 2018) & I know roughly what to expect speed-wise in terms of the day of the week, & the time of day/night - including from this modem. I'm allowing for things like when there's a match on too. ;) Before the firmware update this modem would leave the B681 for dust, but it's the other way around now. It's getting about 40-70% of the speeds of the B618 since the update, occasionally on par with it, whereas before the update this modem would routinely do between 25-40% better than the B618. Speeds are still adequate & the modem is stable in terms of keeping connection, it's just not quite as amazing as it was! Tried a few things like excluding DFS channels & channel locking, but not really found anything that's making a difference. It's especially noticeable when streaming something that has variable bitrate. Initially, this modem performed as well as my vdsl in terms of smoothness & quality for streaming, even in 4K, but now faces are sharp one second & pixelated the next & I get freezes at times, even when streaming something that maxes out at 720p.