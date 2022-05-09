quickymart

Evening,

Given we've been stuck at home for some time now I've taken to watching some of those "drive around town from the viewpoint of the driver" videos to get out and about virtually. I've been trying to watch a few tonight. Some are really good quality however whenever I try to switch to 4K I'm getting stuttering/jerkiness on videos and a LOT of buffering. Is anyone else experiencing this, or is it possibly my setup?

I'm on Spark fibre, 300/100 connection, via ethernet, and this happens in both Firefox and Chrome.

Note that lower quality (ie, 1440p) is fine - but I would have thought this connection could handle 4K video?

Edit; here's the "stats for nerds" thing (from Chrome):

It's even showing the buffering/loading circle when there's clearly time ahead it hasn't played yet.

Example video: