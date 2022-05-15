Around 10-12 months ago I switched over from copper broadband/landline to wireless broadband, spark supplied the Spark Smart Modem 2 for this service.

I live about 1.2km from the only cell tower in the area (shows full signal in the interface), my closest neighbours are 150m away. My experience with the internet connection side of it has been fast, stable and reliable, I haven't been able to fault that.

But ever since having the landline running over the wireless broadband its been problematic, sometimes calls will work, callers mention the call rang as normal on their end even though the phone won't ring on my end, other times the landline phone does ring and everything works until the call is answered and you cant hear the caller but they can hear you, sometimes its the other way around, other times you can get a few seconds of talking and then it goes dead, eventually after long enough the landline stops ringing to calls all together and that's it until you reboot the wireless modem. If theres any one of those issues happening then making calls doesn't work either.

If I restart the wireless modem, everything works alright for a few hours but guaranteed by the next morning its problematic again, requiring another restart.

Haven't been able to get this problem fixed via Spark on the times i've tried, various spark staff have blamed things from my neighbours microwave to the "interference" from others devices in my sparsely populated area, Spark has replaced the wireless modem & SIM card once, but the same problems exist on the replacement, i've replaced the landline phone but the same problem still exists.

I've got the feeling tier 1 support aren't going to be able to resolve this based on experiences to date.

Where to from here?